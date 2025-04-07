“We should’ve seen it coming!”: The White Lotus continues its trend of killing off favorites and fans are not okay with losing this character

The White Lotus has engaged audiences with its dark comedy, drama, and suspense. Since 2021, the anthology series has transported viewers to locations where White Lotus resort guests and staff must face their deepest secrets and desires.

With the most recent one set in Thailand, every season follows a different set of characters at a new opulent resort. But fans of The White Lotus have also started to anticipate one thing: unexpected deaths.

The show has a track record of shocking and sometimes, brutally killing off cherished characters, leaving fans devastated and struggling to accept the unexpected deaths of their favorite characters.

Fans have grown used to the reality that no one is safe, but when a favorite character dies, that knowledge does not help much. Chelsea, the most recent victim, was no exception; she set off a fanbase-wide wave of disillusionment and rage.

The internet has been buzzing with reactions to Chelsea's tragic death. Fans are particularly vocal on platforms like X (formerly Twitter), where the emotional toll of her loss is palpable. One fan captured the feeling of many, commenting:

"We should’ve seen it coming! They always kill the likeable popular character. Armond, Tanya, and now Chelsea... Can we have a White Lotus all star season set in heaven with these characters lmaoo."

This shows how heartbroken fans are to lose Chelsea, despite knowing the show kills characters. Fans continue to mourn her death.

“'Stop thinking about the love you didn’t get, think about the love you have. I’m right here. I love you' oh, Chelsea you were too pure of heart,” one fan expressed.

“Rick was the victim of his own imagination and playing the victim mindset. And he dragged Chelsea into his mud. Poor her,” another fan said.

“I AM DEVASTATED. I DON’T THINK I CAN RECOVER FROM THIS,” another fan added.

Fans continue to express their feeling about the tragic loss of Chelsea.

“My poor girl omgggg she didn’t deserve to go out like that,” another commented.

“I loved Chelsea so much I wanted her to be protected at all costs damn you Rick,” said another fan.

“Chelsea was the best. Didn’t deserve her fate,” a fan tweeted.

“Chelsea died loving the wrong man. Rick never deserved her,” another fan said.

How does Chelsea die in The White Lotus?

In a tragic twist, Chelsea's death in The White Lotus came as a result of Rick's chaotic actions. As the season finale unfolded, it became clear that Rick's misguided mission for revenge against Jim was about to spiral out of control.

After fighting with Jim, Rick's emotional state was already fragile, but the latter's revelation about Rick's father made things worse. Rick shot Jim in anger, only to discover that he was his father. Subsequently, Chelsea was shot in a chaotic shootout after this revelation and the ongoing conflict.

Chelsea had been a symbol of hope and innocence; her death struck particularly hard for those who had wished for a happy conclusion for her and Rick. Rick attempted to save Chelsea after Jim was killed, but the ensuing violence was too much.

Devastated by the situation, Rick attempted to rescue Chelsea, but it was too late. Chelsea passed away in his arms, signifying the death of any hope for a quiet settlement of the conflict. Following the incident, Gaitok shot and killed Rick at Sritala's commands.

A turning point in the story, Chelsea's death underlined the harmful aspects of Rick's deeds and the far-reaching effects they had for him and others around him.

Stay tuned for more updates on The White Lotus as the year progresses.

