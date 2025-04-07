The White Lotus season 4 might be a long wait as production isn’t set to begin until 2026

To the delight of fans, HBO officially greenlit The White Lotus season 4 in January 2025, just a few weeks before the third season's premiere. However, the network has yet to reveal the official release date for season 4.

According to Forbes, production for the new episodes is expected to begin in 2026. Based on previous timelines, the new season seems likely to premiere in late 2026 or possibly even 2027.

The American satirical comedy-drama anthology television series, created by Mike White, explores the lives of the staff and wealthy guests at a renowned wellness resort in Thailand. Season 3 of The White Lotus, which concluded on April 6, delivered plenty of chaos, gore, and explicit scenes that have become synonymous with the show.

Critics have praised the series, giving it a rating of 8 out of 10 on IMDb, while season 3 specifically earned 83% on Rotten Tomatoes. So, it comes as no surprise that HBO has already renewed the show for another season.

Probable settings of The White Lotus season 4

According to Deadline, Mike White expressed interest in exploring new continents to provide fresh backdrops for the series while speaking at a festival in Sydney.

In the first three installments, the narrative is set across three continents: Hawaii in North America, Sicily in Europe, and Thailand in Asia. This leaves South America, Africa, Australia, and Antarctica on the map.

Currently, a second location in Europe and Australia are the two most likely contenders for the setting of The White Lotus season 4, as hinted by HBO’s head of drama Francesca Orsi and White himself. In February 2025, Orsi told Deadline in an interview,

“We’re going on some locations scouting in the next couple of weeks, so we’ll know soon. I can’t really say where we’re going to land, but chances are somewhere in Europe.”

However, according to Deadline, White has something very different in mind, as he revealed at Sydney’s Vivid Festival in 2023 regarding the future of The White Lotus—

“My dream would be to hit every continent, so yeah, this is like its own continent basically. We kind of have to come to Australia if we keep going,” he said during a press conference. “It would be so fun. Obviously, there’s a huge wealth of talent here, and the beauty is inarguable, so it feels like it checks all the boxes.”

Which cast member from season 3 might reappear in The White Lotus season 4?

As of this publication, the details about the production of The White Lotus season 4 are still under wraps, making it difficult to confirm which actors will reprise their roles in the upcoming episodes.

Jon Gries’s portrayal of Greg is the only character to appear in all three seasons. Other recurring roles include Jennifer Coolidge as Tanya McQuoid in seasons 1 and 2, and Natasha Rothwell as spa manager Belinda Lindsey in seasons 1 and 3.

Season 3 featured one character found dead in the pool—Belinda’s son, portrayed by Parker Posey. While this rules him out, any remaining characters could appear in The White Lotus season 4. Patrick Schwarzenegger, who plays Saxon, told The Hollywood Reporter in April 2025 that there might be an "all-star season" in the future, uniting several past guest stars from the show.

