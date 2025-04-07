  • home icon
  • Shows
  • The White Lotus season 4 might be a long wait as production isn’t set to begin until 2026

The White Lotus season 4 might be a long wait as production isn’t set to begin until 2026

By Sudipta Sinha
Modified Apr 07, 2025 08:39 GMT
Walton Goggins as Rick Hatchett and Aimee Lou as Wood Chelsea (Custom cover edited by Sportskeeda [Original image via YouTube/Max)
Walton Goggins as Rick Hatchett and Aimee Lou as Wood Chelsea (Custom cover edited by Sportskeeda [Original image via YouTube/Max)

To the delight of fans, HBO officially greenlit The White Lotus season 4 in January 2025, just a few weeks before the third season's premiere. However, the network has yet to reveal the official release date for season 4.

Ad

According to Forbes, production for the new episodes is expected to begin in 2026. Based on previous timelines, the new season seems likely to premiere in late 2026 or possibly even 2027.

The American satirical comedy-drama anthology television series, created by Mike White, explores the lives of the staff and wealthy guests at a renowned wellness resort in Thailand. Season 3 of The White Lotus, which concluded on April 6, delivered plenty of chaos, gore, and explicit scenes that have become synonymous with the show.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Critics have praised the series, giving it a rating of 8 out of 10 on IMDb, while season 3 specifically earned 83% on Rotten Tomatoes. So, it comes as no surprise that HBO has already renewed the show for another season.

Probable settings of The White Lotus season 4

Ad

According to Deadline, Mike White expressed interest in exploring new continents to provide fresh backdrops for the series while speaking at a festival in Sydney.

In the first three installments, the narrative is set across three continents: Hawaii in North America, Sicily in Europe, and Thailand in Asia. This leaves South America, Africa, Australia, and Antarctica on the map.

Currently, a second location in Europe and Australia are the two most likely contenders for the setting of The White Lotus season 4, as hinted by HBO’s head of drama Francesca Orsi and White himself. In February 2025, Orsi told Deadline in an interview,

Ad
“We’re going on some locations scouting in the next couple of weeks, so we’ll know soon. I can’t really say where we’re going to land, but chances are somewhere in Europe.”

However, according to Deadline, White has something very different in mind, as he revealed at Sydney’s Vivid Festival in 2023 regarding the future of The White Lotus—

Ad
“My dream would be to hit every continent, so yeah, this is like its own continent basically. We kind of have to come to Australia if we keep going,” he said during a press conference. “It would be so fun. Obviously, there’s a huge wealth of talent here, and the beauty is inarguable, so it feels like it checks all the boxes.”
Ad

Which cast member from season 3 might reappear in The White Lotus season 4?

youtube-cover
Ad

As of this publication, the details about the production of The White Lotus season 4 are still under wraps, making it difficult to confirm which actors will reprise their roles in the upcoming episodes.

Jon Gries’s portrayal of Greg is the only character to appear in all three seasons. Other recurring roles include Jennifer Coolidge as Tanya McQuoid in seasons 1 and 2, and Natasha Rothwell as spa manager Belinda Lindsey in seasons 1 and 3.

Ad

Season 3 featured one character found dead in the pool—Belinda’s son, portrayed by Parker Posey. While this rules him out, any remaining characters could appear in The White Lotus season 4. Patrick Schwarzenegger, who plays Saxon, told The Hollywood Reporter in April 2025 that there might be an "all-star season" in the future, uniting several past guest stars from the show.

Check in for more updates on The White Lotus season 4.

About the author
Sudipta Sinha

Sudipta Sinha

Twitter icon

Sudipta Sinha is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the University of Calcutta (2022) and has four years of experience in the digital media landscape.

Before joining Sportskeeda, Sudipta honed her skills as a content creator for the education vertical at ABP Digital-The Telegraph Online, where she worked for over two years. She also gained experience as a news writer while working with various digital portals.

Her commitment to quality content is reflected in her recent success in launching a culture and lifestyle blog. Sudipta prioritizes accuracy and ethical reporting through diligent research, an inquisitive mindset, and a commitment to valuing expert opinions.

She admires Jon Stewart, John Oliver, and Trevor Noah for their ability to address complex issues with a light-hearted approach. Beyond writing, she enjoys photography, reading, and watching TV shows. If given the chance, she would love to relive the magic of the Harry Potter franchise, a world that shaped her childhood imagination.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Shreya Das
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी