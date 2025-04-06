"It's a very different ending" - The White Lotus stars reveal clues about season 3’s mysterious ending and who might die

The White Lotus season 3 is headed for its finale on April 6, 2025, on HBO. As Mike White's satirical series draws to a close, fans have been speculating about the upcoming twists and turns they can expect from episode 8, titled Amor Fati.

The White Lotus season 3 premiered on February 16, 2025, and showcased a new set of guests arriving at the luxurious hotel in Thailand for their weeklong stay. However, at least one guest (or staff member) is sure to leave the place in a body bag. The finale will finally reveal the identity of the dead body Zion finds floating in the first few minutes of the premiere episode.

On March 4, 2025, the show's main cast spoke to Entertainment Weekly and reflected on the highly-anticipated ending. Leslie Bibb, who plays Kate Bohr, said of the finale episode:

"I will say, it was a very different ending than we've ever seen of this show. It feels more emotional."

What has the cast said about The White Lotus season 3 finale?

In the same interview, Bibb's co-star Jason Isaacs, who plays Timothy Ratliff, claimed that "they all die!" in answer to the show's central mystery. His onscreen wife, Parker Posey (Victoria Ratliff), revealed that she felt "really sad" and "cried" after reading the last 30 pages of the finale script. She, however, insisted that she forgot who died in the finale.

The couple's reel-life son, Patrick Schwarzenegger, shared that he "gasped" after reading the finale script. Moreover, Carrie Coon highlighted how the tone of season 3 is different from the first two seasons, which aired in 2021 and 2022 respectively.

"In seasons 1 and 2, you've always seen the bodies. This is much more of a mystery. It's different, it doesn't actually start the same way. And what I love about White Lotus is that you forget a few episodes in that it's a murder mystery, and it's just the psychology and the relationships," Carrie Coon said.

She continued:

"And then you're like, 'Oh yeah, there's a dead body!' when you get to the ending, but you forgot there was a dead body. It's really amazing."

Michelle Monaghan, who stars as the actress Jaclyn Lemon, said that the characters "are all works in progress." She added that despite getting a conclusive end to their storylines, all of them will be left with "a little bit of unfinished business."

Exploring the trailer for The White Lotus season 3 finale

The White Lotus season 3 finale clocks in at 90 minutes, and is the longest episode in the show's history. The preview promises a dramatic finale, with the fates of all the characters uncertain until the very end.

Timothy has been slowly unraveling over the last several episodes. He has stayed in a drugged stupor to avoid facing his impending financial crisis. On his last day, the Ratliff family patriarch may finally snap and take the drastic step he has been contemplating for a while.

Before his blissfully-unaware family can head back home to the chaos that awaits them, Timothy may decide to end it all in a brutal act of murder-suicide.

Gaitok may expose Valentin's role in the hotel's robbery from episode 2, putting him in the latter's crosshairs. In a split-second scene, Gaitok is seen running with a gun in hand, showcasing that he will be involved in some kind of showdown that may end up costing him his life.

Rick returns to Chelsea after his confrontation with Jim Hollinger in Bangkok. However, the couple may not be get the happy ending Chelsea may have hoped for.

Belinda meets with Gary to discuss his offer from the previous episode that left her in a moral dilemma. In episode 7, Gary offered her $100,000 in exchange for not revealing his suspected connection in Tanya's death. If Belinda accepts the offer, she can fulfill her dream of opening her own spa. But, whether her conscience allows her to do that remains to be seen.

Laurie is at odds with her friends, Jaclyn and Kate, in the final episode of The White Lotus season 3. She is seen watching the two of them swimming together in the pool, leaving her feeling more isolated than ever on the trip.

All episodes of The White Lotus season 3 can be streamed on Max.

