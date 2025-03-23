"Man, y'all have lost it" — Michelle Monaghan reacts to bizarre monkey fan theory in The White Lotus season 3

Michelle Monaghan stars in the acclaimed anthology series The White Lotus season 3 on HBO. Created, written, and directed by Mike White, the third season premiered on February 16, 2025. Spanning eight episodes, it will conclude on April 6, 2025.

Like the last two seasons, the latest season opened with a mysterious death at the end of the week-long trip. The central mystery surrounding the victim's identity has sparked several fan theories online, ranging from plausible to downright outrageous.

One popular fan theory posits that the wild monkeys featured throughout the series somehow lead to the shooting in the opening sequence of episode 1. In an interview with InStyle Magazine, published on March 20, 2025, Michelle Monaghan addressed the bizarre speculation, saying:

"Man, y'all have lost it. Spoiler alert, like, sorry, the monkeys don't do the shooting."

Michelle Monaghan's character in The White Lotus season 3

Michelle Monaghan as seen in The White Lotus season 3 (Image via Instagram/@thewhitelotus)

Michelle Monaghan portrays television actress Jaclyn Lemon in The White Lotus season 3. She plans a fun girls' trip at the luxurious hotel in Thailand with her childhood friends, Kate Bohr (Leslie Bibb) and Laurie Duffy (Carrie Coon). Not long after arriving for the trip, the friends take turns gossiping about each other behind their backs under the guise of showing concern.

Moreover, Jaclyn seems disconnected from her much younger husband, Harrison, despite claiming to be madly in love with him. Meanwhile, Laurie and Kate slam their famous friend for her vanity and narcissism in private.

In episode 4, Jaclyn pushes Laurie, who is single post-divorce, to have a fling with their Russian health mentor, Valentin (Arnas Fedaravicius). The women later party with Valentin and his friends, Aleksei and Vlad, at a local club. But after a crazy night of fun, Jaclyn ends up hooking up with Valentin herself.

A look at potential murder victim in The White Lotus season 3

In addition to Michelle Monaghan, the show features a talented line-up of actors playing the hotel's guests. Walton Goggins stars as the middle-aged Rick Hatchett, who is on a trip with his younger British girlfriend, Chelsea (played by Aimee Lou Wood).

Rick travels to Thailand to confront the hotel's owner, Jim Hollinger (Scott Glenn), the man responsible for his father's death. In the latest episode, he heads to Bangkok and gets a gun from his friend Frank (Sam Rockwell) in preparation for his meeting with Jim.

Among the other guests staying at the wellness retreat center is the Ratliff family. During the family trip, Timothy (Jason Isaacs) discovers that he has been implicated in a money laundering scheme by the FBI. Facing the likelihood of losing his fortune and serving jail time upon his return home, he spirals into despair.

He even steals a gun from the hotel's security guard, Gaitok (Tayme Thapthimthong), to end his life. Moreover, his pill-popping wife, Victoria (Parker Posey), stays blissfully ignorant of his problems.

Michelle Monaghan, Carrie, Coon, and Leslie Bibb as seen in The White Lotus season 3 (Image via Instagram/@michellemonaghan)

His daughter Piper (Sarah Catherine Hook) plans to get into Buddhism and stay at a local monastery after graduating college, against her parents' wishes. Timothy's sons, Saxon (Patrick Schwarzenegger) and Lochlan (Sam Nivola), have a weird se*ual tension between them and end up making out under the influence of drugs in episode 5, titled Full-Moon Party.

The White Lotus season 3 also sees the return of Belinda Lindsey (Natasha Rothwell), the former spa manager at the White Lotus resort in Maui. She travels to Thailand on an exchange program and works closely with Pornchai (Dom Hetrakul) to learn Eastern wellness practices.

On her third day at the resort, Belinda recognizes Greg (Jon Gries) from his stay at the Maui resort and inquires about his then-girlfriend, Tanya McQuoid (Jennifer Coolidge). She is shocked to find out that Greg is likely involved in his wife Tanya's suspicious murder in Sicily. After learning that Greg has been inquiring about her, she starts worrying about her own safety.

New episodes of The White Lotus season 3 are released on Sundays at 9 pm ET on HBO.

