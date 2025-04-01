The White Lotus season 3 episode 7 ending explained: Does Saxon agree to Chloe's request involving Gary?

The White Lotus season 3 episode 7 aired on March 30, 2025, on HBO. The season's penultimate episode, titled Killer Instincts, is written and directed by Mike White.

The episode sees Rick fulfilling his mission of meeting Jim Hollinger. Laurie has a fallout with her friends over Valentin, and Gaitok makes a crucial discovery that can boost his career.

Furthermore, Saxon attends Gary's dinner party. He learns that Gary wants to watch him have s*x with Chloe as part of his fantasy. However, Saxon denies the request.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for The White Lotus season 3 episode 7.

Gary makes an indecent proposal to Saxon in The White Lotus season 3 episode 7

Saxon Ratliff as seen in The White Lotus season 3 (Image via Instagram/@thewhitelotus)

Saxon shows up to Gary's dinner party with his parents, Timothy and Victoria, in The White Lotus season 3 episode 7. While Tim heads straight to the bar, Victoria mingles with the guests. Saxon starts flirting with Chelsea again, but she rejects his advances as she is very loyal to Rick. She shares her deep desire to fix Rick's pain and loneliness with Saxon, who looks on in confusion.

Saxon keeps an eye out for Gary, worried that he might create a scene because he slept with his girlfriend during the full-moon party. However, he is stumped when he finds out the real reason Gary invited him to the party. He learns some shocking details about Gary's past from Chloe.

Gary used to secretly watch his parents have s*x as a kid. Over time, the dreadful experience turned into an erotic fascination for him. In his past relationships, Gary would get paranoid about his partners cheating on him until he figured out that he was turned on by the thought as long as they returned to him.

So, Gary wants to watch Chloe sleeping with Saxon and then returning to him. However, Saxon is disgusted by the situation and refuses to take part in the proposition. He leaves the party with Chelsea and asks her to guide him into becoming more spiritual.

As they meditate together in her room, Saxon flirts with her again, prompting Chelsea to throw him out of the room.

An image of Chloe from The White Lotus season 3 (Image via Instagram/@thewhitelotus)

Saxon notices that his father has not been himself for the past few days and checks up on him at the party. He asks Tim if things are fine at work, telling his father that his entire identity depends on his success at work. However, Tim assures him that everything is fine, even though he gets choked up thinking about the future.

Back at home, Tim feels even more guilty after speaking to Saxon and daydreams about killing Victoria, Saxon, and himself to save them from a life of misery. He goes to take out the gun from the drawer, unaware that Gaitok stole it in episode 6.

Meanwhile, Lochlan and Piper spend the entire day at the monastery in The White Lotus season 3 episode 7. At night, Lochlan tells his sister that he would like to join her next year at the center. However, Piper is less than thrilled by the idea and seems to be rethinking her decision to stay at the monastery long-term.

Does Rick get closure in The White Lotus season 3 episode 7?

An image of Rick Hatchett from The White Lotus season 3 episode 7 (Image via Instagram/@hbo)

Rick and Frank meet up with Sritala and Jim at their house under the ruse of offering Sritala a role in their next film project. Sritala starts talking to Frank, who is introduced to her as a famous Hollywood director named Steve.

Realizing that he is unprepared to answer Sritala's questions about his career and the film project, Frank decides to let loose by drinking whiskey and putting an end to his 10-month-long sobriety.

Rick asks to speak with Jim Hollinger privately by saying he wants to learn about his business acumen. After building up the confrontation in his head for the longest time, Rick has an anticlimactic experience when he realizes that Jim has no recollection of his father or mother, Gloria Hatchett.

Rick was obsessed with meeting Jim since he was 10 years old. However, he now realizes that he had created Jim as a monster in his head when, in reality, he is just a frail, pathetic old man. He pulls out his gun to shoot Jim but changes his mind and leaves after tipping over his chair.

Rick signals Frank to leave, and the two men hurry out of the place before Sritala can speak to Jim. Frank is happy to see Rick finally finding closure over the incident that has plagued him his whole life. The friends celebrate by partying with booze, drugs, and topless women.

Laurie sets off on her own in The White Lotus season 3 episode 7

Laurie as seen in The White Lotus season 3 episode 7 (Image via Instagram/@thewhitelotus)

At dinner in The White Lotus season 3 episode 7, Laurie continues to act cold towards Jaclyn, even passing a snide comment about her fling with Valentin. Jaclyn snaps back by saying she prefers to play the victim rather than make better decisions to change her life. Kate sides with Jaclyn and points out Laurie's pattern of making decisions that leave her disappointed.

Laurie hits back by calling Kate 'fake' and Jaclyn 'vain and selfish' before walking away. She goes to the Muay Thai tournament alone and catches up with Valentin, Aleksei, and Vlad. After flirting with Aleksei, the two head back to his house to have s*x.

Things get awkward when Aleksei asks Laurie for $10,000 to bring his old mother to Thailand. He insists she wire the money to him, and she almost agrees. However, she is saved by a woman, most likely his girlfriend, knocking frantically at the door.

As she confronts Aleksei for cheating on her, Laurie gets dressed quickly and jumps out of the window. Before leaving, she notices a treasure box lying in the corner with gold jewelry, including the snake necklace stolen from the hotel in episode 2.

Gaitok and Mook go on their first date in The White Lotus season 3 episode 7

An image of the security guard Gaitok from The White Lotus season 3 (Image via Instagram/@thewhitelotus)

In The White Lotus season 3 episode 7, Gaitok and Mook go on their first date in the evening. After roaming around for a while, they sit down to eat some street food.

Gaitok informs Mook that he will not get promoted as Sritala's bodyguard because Pee Lek finds him lacking in the killer instinct needed for the job. He surprises her by sharing that he is against violence of any kind, even as self-defense.

Disappointed, Mook comments on his lack of ambition to get ahead in his career. Later, they attend the same Muay Thai fight as Laurie and her friends. Gaitok looks over at Valentin's friends and recognizes Vlad as one of the robbers. He figures out that Valentin is in cahoots with the robbers and had distracted him that day so that his friends could enter the hotel to commit robbery.

Belinda faces a moral crisis in The White Lotus season 3 episode 7

Belinda Lindsey as seen in the HBO series The White Lotus season 3 (Image via Instagram/@thewhitelotus)

Despite Belinda's reservations, Zion convinces his mother to attend Gary's dinner party in The White Lotus season 3 episode 7. Once there, Gary approaches Belinda for a private conversation, which she reluctantly agrees to. He mentions that he settled in Thailand after Tanya's death to escape people's judgment and to make a new start in life.

Gary tells her that Tanya felt guilty for abandoning her in Maui after promising to finance her business plan. He offers her $100,000 in exchange for her silence, but Belinda feels conflicted and asks for some time to think. She later tells her son that taking the money will make her feel complicit in Tanya's death. However, Zion reminds her that the large sum of money can change her life forever.

All episodes of The White Lotus season 3 are available to stream on Max.

