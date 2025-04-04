7 best one liners from The White Lotus 

The White Lotus by HBO strips away the rose-tinted filter from wealth, showing how millions buy everything except awareness, leaving the rich stuck in the diamond cage of their own making.

Ad

This is a comedy-drama anthology, meaning every season has a new cast and storyline. However, the core theme follows the misuse of various guests and employees at a made-up luxury resort chain, revealing the darker side of privileged tourists and the challenges that emerge during their vacations.

Apart from the storyline, the series is full of epic dialogue and one-liners, from Sabrina Impacciatore as Valentina speaking her mind out to Jennifer Coolidge as Tanya, who fails to understand how normal people live.

Ad

Trending

Some one-liners make the viewers laugh, while some make them contemplate life. These one-liners show how they mix humor with society's commentary.

Demons from hell invading our world? Check out Netflix's new show HERE.

Disclaimer: This entire article is based on the writer's opinion. Readers' discretion is advised.

Here is the list of seven best liners from The White Lotus.

1) Victoria Ratliff (Parker Posey)

Ad

"Just because people are rich doesn't mean they're not trashy."

The funny Victoria Ratliff (portrayed by Parker Posey) has already established herself as a legend. The White Lotus stars embody wit, meme-worthy dialogue, and unfiltered observations, making the Mike White series entertaining and binge-worthy.

What is intriguing about this line is how easily most people don't practice what they preach throughout the three seasons.

A character who is herself a caricature of wealthy ignorance draws lines about trashiness while embodying it and being part of the bandwagon herself. The dialogue is blunt and piercing but true for many viewers.

Ad

2) Chelsea (Aimee Lou Wood)

A scene from The White Lotus (Image via Instagram/ @aimeelouwood)

"Scorpio. So secretive."

Ad

The White Lotus, with all three seasons, has covered everything under the sky as a source of comedy and entertainment. Season 3's viral moment is when Chelsea (portrayed by Aimee Lou Wood) comments on the astrological sign of her love interest, Rick, whose mysterious and quiet demeanor compelled her to assume it has something to do with his sun sign, Scorpio. That assumption led to her saying this one-liner.

This scene brings humor to astrology culture and emphasizes how people often depend on stereotypical astrological statements to make assumptions about people. It is relatable to people who believe in astrology and funny to people who don't. Nevertheless, it is entertaining.

Ad

3) Harper Spiller (portrayed by Aubrey Plaza)

A still frame from The White Lotus (Image via Instagram/ @thewhitelotus)

"We are too young to be this old, Ethan."

Ad

Aubrey Plaza's role in The White Lotus may not look flamboyant compared to other characters, but it was one of the most intriguing. As Harper Spiller, Aubrey brought dry humor and intensity to her role, capturing the life of a woman stuck in a marriage that does not feel very happening.

This dialogue by her, in particular, sums up the tension in her marriage with Ethan (portrayed by Will Sharpe), reflecting the emotional absence in their relationship.

Ad

This one-liner is more epic due to the deadpan expression she gives while delivering it. It makes many viewers understand this type of stagnancy in a marriage and feel relatable.

4) Tanya McQuoid (Jennifer Coolidge)

Ad

"Please! These gays... they're trying to murder me."

Tanya McQuoid is one of the most iconic characters in The White Lotus. This line delivered by Jennifer as Tanya is arguably one of the most legendary lines in the entire series.

It is delivered in a humorous manner in Tanya Fashion, which is bewildering, frantic, and completely unhinged as Tanya learns that she has been trapped in a murder plot schemed by her husband and his colleagues. Due to its funny delivery style, this dialogue has become a pop culture phenomenon, resulting in endless memes.

Ad

5) Tanya McQuoid (Jennifer Coolidge)

A woman sitting at the beach (Image via Instagram/@thewhitelotus)

"My mother told me I would never be a ballerina, and that was when I was skinny! Poor mother; she just couldn't handle her jealousy. She had to take me down!"

Ad

Another humourous and unhinged dialogue delivered by Tanya in the light of something serious, Tanya never fails to catch her viewers' guard.

Tanya takes a boat journey with Shane, Rachel, Belinda, and Dhillon to throw away her mother's ashes. She starts with a eulogy that looks like an honorable dedication, but quickly, the dedication turns into borderline criticism.

Tanya expresses that her mother had no maternal instincts, was a nymphomaniac, and was not an ideal person to be her mother. In her 'eulogy,' she says a lot of things, but the funniest has to be this one-liner.

Ad

This iconic eulogy from the entire White Lotus series leaves viewers rolling on the floor laughing, thanks not only to Jennifer's impeccable delivery style but also to moments of Shane watching Tanya ruin what was supposed to be a lovely dinner with his wife.

The awkwardness, discomfort, and shock followed by her dialogue entertain the viewers on another level and make this scene and the actress an absolute icon in the eyes of her fans.

Ad

6) Daphne Sullivan (portrayed by Meghann Fahy)

Ad

"I think you just...you just do whatever you have to do not to feel like a victim."

This dialogue from the season two finale is one example of the legendary The White Lotus's dialogues that are not funny at all. Ethan (portrayed by Will Sharpe) and Daphne (portrayed by Meghann Fahy) are resting on the beach together when Ethan comments on spouse intimacy during the vacation.

Ad

Daphne responds that she does not think he has anything to worry about and goes on to share an abrupt speech followed by this dialogue. This line makes the viewers pause their screen and reflect on it for a long time until they press play again.

Meghann gives one of the best performances in The White Lotus. She stands out from all the characters with her nonchalant and serious persona yet leaves a great impression on the series' fans.

Ad

7) Belinda ( portrayed by Natasha Rothwell)

A woman reading from a paper (Image via Instagram/@thewhitelotus)

"You want my advice? Well, I'm all out."

Ad

In the finale of season one of The White Lotus, Belinda made a special place in the hearts of her viewers. In one particular scene, Belinda is listening to Rachel complain about her unwillingness to be a trophy wife.

The spa manager had already spent an entire week counseling Tanya over relationships, under Tanya's promise that she would help Belinda on her own, only to back out at the last minute.

Ad

Later, another woman from the elite class approaches her for comfort, but Belinda answers back with this iconic dialogue. She soon realizes that elite people find comfort and solace from needy people in exchange for materialistic help but back out at the same time.

These iconic one-liners from The White Lotus anthology created several memes and also gave viewers something to remember the show by. While some added humor to the series, some dialogues compelled the viewers to contemplate life. Let us know in the comment section which one is your favorite.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mannjari Gupta Mannjari Gupta is a Listicle writer in the entertainment division at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings four years of experience in digital media, having worked with platforms like Pocket FM, Pepper Content, FilmyFiles, and BookGeeks.



Mannjari's passion for her field is driven by her belief that different genres fuel her imagination, enhancing her writing skills. She prioritizes thorough research and ethical reporting, ensuring that her articles reflect factual information rather than personal opinions.



Fascinated by powerful female-led empires, she admires figures like the Kardashians and Martha Stewart for their ability to redefine influence and build lasting legacies. If given a time machine, she'd delve into the Kardashian universe, not for the drama but to witness their ability to transform criticism into entrepreneurial success.



Outside of writing, Mannjari is a trained classical dancer specializing in Kathak. She also enjoys reading and relaxing during her leisure time. Know More