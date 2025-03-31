6 TV shows to enjoy if you like 'The White Lotus'

The White Lotus is a dark comedy show released in 2021, created, written, and directed by Mike White. The show can stream on Hulu, Prime Video, Apple TV, and HBO Max. With three seasons, based in Hawaii, Sicily, and Thailand, there are 19 episodes in total.

Since the first season in 2021, the show has marked its success by winning 87 awards, including 15 Primetime Emmy Awards and two Golden Globe Awards. Starring an ensemble cast for each season, some notable artists on the show were Jennifer Coolidge, Murray Bartlett, Sydney Sweeney, and Tom Hollander.

The latest season is currently underway on HBO Max, with a new episode coming out each Sunday at 9 pm ET/PT. Fans who are waiting for new episodes will love the following list of similar shows highlighting dark humor and satire.

Disclaimer: This list is based purely on the author's opinions.

Succession, Enlightened, and four more dark comedy shows similar to The White Lotus

1) Succession - Prime Video, Apple TV, Max

A poster for Succession. (Image via HBO)

Another dark comedy drama in the same vein as The White Lotus, Succession is a satirical family drama centered on the Roy family. Released in June 2018, the series went on for four seasons and a total of 39 episodes. The show stars Brian Cox, Hiam Abbass, and Nicolas Braun alongside an ensemble cast. The story follows the Roy family siblings as they decide who will gain control of their empire.

Logan Roy, the patriarch, is in declining health and owns a global media and entertainment conglomerate. Succession won 178 awards, including three Primetime Emmy Awards and three Golden Globe Awards. Fans of The White Lotus will find this show memorable for its similar themes.

2) Enlightened - Prime Video, HBO, Apple TV

A poster for Enlightened. (Image via HBO)

Created and written by Mike White, who also wrote and directed The White Lotus, Enlightened is a satirical show released in 2011 with two seasons. It stars Laura Dern, Luke Wilson, Diane Ladd, and Mike White among others. The story revolves around Amy Jellicoe, who has gone through a demotion, miscarriage, and divorce. This leaves her in a holistic treatment facility after she suffers from a breakdown.

The first season begins with her coming back home to California and living with her mother again. She also reconnects with her ex-husband and gets her old job back, albeit in a meaningless, debasing position, only to escape a lawsuit. Amy, however, starts becoming aware of her situation and uncovers a pattern of abuse at her former company.

3) Nine Perfect Strangers - Hulu, Prime Video, Apple TV

A poster for Nine Perfect Strangers. (Image via Endeavor)

A Hulu original, Nine Perfect Strangers is a mystery drama released in 2018, directly inspired by a novel written by Liane Moriarty. The series stars Nicole Kidman in the lead role along with Melissa McCarthy, Luke Evans, and more. The story follows nine strangers who travel from the city for a retreat in a resort in a fictional town called Cabrillo.

As the story progresses, the nine guests experience strange occurrences in the resort. Tensions peak when the guests find out that they have been given Psilocybin, a psychoactive drug, without their consent. Kidman plays Masha, the erratic host. Fans of The White Lotus will love this show for its eeriness and the tension it builds.

4) The Haves and Have Nots - Apple TV, Prime Video

A poster for The Haves and Have Nots. (Image via OWN)

Created, written, and directed by Tyler Perry, The Haves and Have Nots is a soap opera crime thriller released in 2013 on the Oprah Winfrey Network. The show ran for eight seasons, totalling 196 episodes. Starring Crystal Fox, Tika Sumpter, and Renee Lawless among others, the story revolves around three families in Georgia. While the Cryer and Harrington families are affluent, the Youngs are a poor family.

The show explores the conflicts between these families based on their economic state, individual toxicities, and existing corruption. Their issues are rarely solved through peaceful means, and, although their lifestyles vary vastly, their family dynamics are similar. Fans who have recently binged The White Lotus will find this series interesting for its portrayal of interpersonal relationships.

5) Big Little Lies - Apple TV, Prime Video, Max

A poster for Big Little Lies. (Image via HBO)

Another Nicole Kidman drama based on a 2014 novel by Liane Moriarty, Big Little Lies, was released in February 2017 with 14 episodes in two seasons. Starring Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley, and Alexander Skarsgard, along with others, the story follows three mothers living an ideal life in Australia. However, when they meet and become friends, their past lives overlap.

Madeline, Celeste, and Jane are portrayed as three mothers with varying temperaments and domestic situations. The series explores themes of past trauma, bullying, abuse, and lying to maintain relationships. Viewers who recently watched The White Lotus will appreciate this series for its intense subject matter and variety of issues.

6) The Resort - Apple TV, Prime Video, Peacock

A poster for The Resort. (Image via Apple TV)

A dark comedy drama mystery released in July 2022, The Resort is a one-season show starring William Harper and Cristin Milioti in the lead roles. The story follows them as Noah and Emma, a married couple vacationing in the Yucatan Peninsula. Upon discovering an old mobile phone, secrets start to be unearthed that draw the couple closer to bigger mysteries involving the island and its people.

Throughout the first season, viewers explore how this mystery affects them as individuals and as a married couple. Their investigations prove to be a danger to their lives as the past and present begin merging in front of their eyes. Fans of The White Lotus will love this series for its concept and dark humour.

Apart from these titles, some more shows similar to The White Lotus are Yellowjackets, Bad Sisters, and The Great.

