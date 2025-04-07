5 shocking reveals from The White Lotus season 3 finale

Created by Mike White, The White Lotus, is a dark comedy drama anthology series. The show has three seasons, and each season has a new cast and setting. The focus of the series is primarily on the guests and staff of a luxury resort hotel, which is named “The White Lotus”.

Ad

Each season has some of the characters returning, and each season covers one week that the guests spend at the luxury resort chain. As the show progresses, it is revealed that each character has a dark secret within them. The show has gained acclaim for its writing, humor, and has been nominated for multiple Emmy awards.

The latest season of the show ended recently and made some shocking reveals. Here are five of them.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: This article contains the opinions of the writer. Readers' discretion is advised.

Chelsea's doomed fate, Jim's killing, and other shocking reveals from The White Lotus season 3 finale

1) Rick and Jim

Still from the show (Image via Max)

Perhaps one of the tensest moments of The White Lotus season 3 finale is when Rick and Jim come head-to-head. Early on in the episode, Rick decides to change his life around and declares to Chelsea that he wants to spend the rest of his life with her. However, Jim confronts him in the resort’s breakfast place and insults Rick’s mother. Jim also says that Rick was always told a false lie about his father.

Ad

While Chelsea tries to calm him down, and Rick even goes for a session with the meditation teacher, Amrita, he is still deeply enraged. When the moment is clear, Rick steals Jim’s gun from his coat pocket and shoots him twice in the chest and killing him. However, Jim’s wife Sritala confirms after his death that Jim was Rick’s father.

2) Piper’s dream

Still from the show (Image via Max)

One of the first major moments from the season 3 finale of The White Lotus happens when Piper decides to abandon her dreams. At the beginning of the episode, Piper returns from her and Lochlan’s night at a monastery and has a tense look on her face.

Ad

While at dinner, she confesses to her mother and father, Victoria and Tim, that the monastery’s food was tasteless and her mattress was dirty and uncomfortable. Victoria is pleased to realize that Piper no longer wants to be a Buddhist but Tim is less pleased as he realizes that Piper would not want to live without their family’s wealth.

3) Gaitok’s promotion

Still from the show (Image via Max)

In The White Lotus season 3 finale, Gaitok gets a seemingly good end, but upon close inspection, it is not an actual welcoming result. After killing Rick, he becomes Sritala’s bodyguard. In the final scene of the season, he looks sharp in a black shirt and sunglasses, an attire that he does not normally wear. And, he hugs a happy Mook, before sitting in the front seat of Sritala’s SUV.

Ad

While he seems happy and content, this new version of Gaitok is vastly different from the one that viewers had come to know over the course of the season. Gaitok did get the job he wanted and even the love he craved for, but he sold his morals for that and his end is therefore ambiguous as it looks like a happy ending but it is not.

4) Belinda’s win

Still from the show (Image via Max)

Belinda seems to have one of the best endings in The White Lotus season 3 finale. When Belinda’s son Zion, pressurizes his mother to meet Greg, Belinda meets with him. Zion clearly states that Greg must give his mother $5 million, which is in exchange for the substantial amount that Greg has inherited from the murder of his wife, Tanya. This money would be used by Belinda to fund her business.

Ad

Greg initially rejects but when Belinda acts as if she is leaving the meeting, he accepts. Belinda soon finds out that Greg has given her the money and she and Zion hastily escape from Thailand. She also leaves Pornchai and therefore turns down the offer of becoming a co-founder of a spa. While Tanya still does not get any justice, Belinda does have a happy ending.

5) Chelsea’s doomed fate

Still from the show (Image via Max)

Chelsea always had inhibitions from the beginning of season 3 of The White Lotus and knew that after surviving a robbery and a snake bite, she would not survive a third time. This is what happens as after shooting Jim, Rick is chased and pinned down by his bodyguards and while Rick is able to fight with them, one of the bullets hits Chelsea and she dies in Rick’s arms. In a moving moment, Rick carries her with him.

Ad

But things become worse when he is also shot and killed by Gaitok and the couple end up in the resort’s pond. While Chelsea floats face down, Rick is next to her and floats face up. This proves Chelsea’s prediction that both of them are like yin and yang, even though, Chelsea deserved a better ending of her own.

Viewers are welcome to go through the list and check out the surprising reveals from the The White Lotus finale.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deeya Aakriti Haque Deeya Aakriti Haque is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda. She has been writing for over 2 years in the field of entertainment. Previously, she was associated with Vistara's in-flight magazine and covered various topics including lifestyle, pop culture, literature, beauty, and more.



She holds a Bachelor’s in English Honors from St. Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a Master’s in English from Delhi University. Deeya sets herself apart as a pop culture writer through her in-depth research and unique perspective, often including intriguing pop trivia in her articles.



She admires the actress Jodie Foster for her acting prowess, perseverance, and elegance. Apart from not being busy writing about the latest trends, Deeya loves watching movies, particularly horror and psychological thrillers, and listening to classic 80s American music. Know More