The White Lotus season 3 came to an end with its eighth and final episode, titled Amor Fati, which premiered on April 6, 2025. The ending came with several twists, some of which were expected while others not so much.

In addition to the many violent and tense scenes throughout the episode, one moment stood out as unexpectedly hilarious despite being packed with tension. That scene is the one where Timothy Ratliff, who had served poisonous pina coladas to his wife, Victoria, older children, Saxon and Piper, knocks the drink out of Saxon's hands, saying:

"The coconut milk is off."

When his family questions why he is behaving that way, Timothy just repeats what he had said before: the coconut milk is off. The scene although tense is quite comedic, resulting in its emergence as the perfect meme material for netizens.

The White Lotus season 3: Why did Timothy Ratliff not serve the drink to Lochlan Ratliff?

Since learning about the failure of a business deal in The White Lotus season 3 episode 2, Timothy was worried that this would be financial ruin for his family and perhaps even land him in jail. In his desperation to keep his family out of any kind of trouble, he started planning a homicide.

Timothy took turns to ask his family members if they would be right living without the luxuries they have had so far. When he expressed how proud he was of Piper for her willingness to lead a simple life upon her return from a night at a monastery along with her younger brother Lochlan, she immediately admitted that leading a monastic life was not her forte.

While Victoria Ratliff was relieved by Piper's answer, Timothy included the young girl in his homicide plan. The only person excluded from his suicide-murder attempt is his son, Lochlan. Timothy told Lochlan that the cocktail contained alcohol and he was underage, so he could not drink it.

However, the real reason why Timothy did not let Lochlan have the cocktail was that he had once said that he would be fine even without all the money they had. So, Timothy assumed that Lochlan would be the only family member who would not have a problem surviving in the world.

Ultimately, though, Timothy has a change of heart and decides that he and the other three members of his family do not have to die. Instead of admitting that he added a poisonous fruit to the cocktail, he claims that the coconut milk is off. Either way, the Ratliff family is spared by its patriarch's sinister plan.

The White Lotus season 3: Lochlan Ratliff nearly killed himself

Throughout The White Lotus season 3, Lochlan Ratliff had been fixated on building muscle like his brother. The morning after Timothy nearly killed his family, Lochlan used the same blender his father had used to make himself a protein shake.

Although Timothy's warning about the coconut milk being off stopped Victoria, Piper, and Saxon from drinking the poisoned cocktail, Lochlan unknowingly almost poisoned himself by consuming the remnants mixed with his shake.

After Victoria, Piper, and Saxon left for breakfast, Lochlan's body began reacting to the poison, and he started vomiting violently. When Timothy woke from his Lorazepam-induced sleep, he found Lochlan unconscious by the pool. Fearing the worst, he took his son in his arms, begging him to wake up.

Luckily, Lochlan, who briefly hallucinated about being underwater with four figures hovering over him, regained consciousness and told his father he thought he had seen God. Relieved that his son had survived his mistake, Timothy gathered his family, and they left the White Lotus resort together. As they departed, he assured them that their lives were about to change but that they would get through it as a family.

The White Lotus season 3 is available to stream on Max.

