The White Lotus season 4 might be headed to a new destination as creator Mike White shares exciting new hints

The White Lotus season 4 is already one of the most anticipated television events on the horizon, and fans eager for more scandal, satire, and sudden death have plenty to speculate about. Creator Mike White has already started teasing a possible change of location for the next installment of his acclaimed HBO anthology.

In an interview with Max, as reported by the New York Post on April 7, 2025, Mike White said:

"For the fourth season, I want to get a little bit out of the crashing waves of rocks vernacular."

This has prompted many to speculate that The White Lotus season 4 might avoid ocean settings in the future while maintaining its dark humor and moral nuance. The previous seasons featured sun-kissed tropical settings like Hawaii, Sicily, and Thailand.

Exploring in detail the latest update on The White Lotus season 4

HBO formally renewed The White Lotus season 4 in early 2025, and although no location has been secured, both Mike White and network officials have provided strong hints. Suggesting he wanted to change the setting from a beach, White added in the Max behind-the-scenes featurette after season three:

"But there's always space for more killings at The White Lotus resorts."

HBO's Head of Drama, Francesca Orsi, affirmed in an interview with Deadline (February 2025) that location scouting for The White Lotus season 4 was already in progress.

“I can’t really say where we’re going to land but chances are somewhere in Europe,” she shared.

Although initial reports pointed to a European Four Seasons hotel being considered, no official confirmation has been made. However, maintaining the show's partnership with the Four Seasons brand seems likely, given its role in the previous seasons, as per the New York Post.

Speaking to The Guardian in an article published on February 8, 2025, producer David Bernad further clarified that colder destinations are unlikely.

"Mike [White] doesn’t like the cold."

This leaves the likely locations as more temperate or Mediterranean climes.

The White Lotus season 4 is likely to follow the anthology model, with a new cast featuring a few potential carry-over characters. The show's formula of mixing comedy tension with existential angst and crime has been a recurring ratings and critical hit, earning several Emmy and Golden Globe awards.

What happened in The White Lotus season 3?

The White Lotus season 3 got into complicated family dynamics, spiritual awakenings, and, of course, murder, which played out in Thailand.

In one of the most tragic storylines, Rick Hatchett (Walton Goggins) confronts resort owner Jim Hollinger (Scott Glenn), wrongly thinking Jim murdered his dad, only to learn Jim is his biological father.

The news arrives too late, as Rick has already fired the shot. The consequences led to several fatalities, including Rick and his girlfriend Chelsea (Aimee Lou Wood), who perished in a shoot-out that paralleled the show's opening sequence.

The Ratliffs, on the other hand, are threatened by financial ruin and moral accounting. Timothy Ratliff (Jason Isaacs), who is overcome with the specter of the family's downfall, tries to poison his family with the seeds of the pong pong tree.

He goes no further. However, his son Lochlan (Sam Nivola) unwittingly takes a poisonous concoction and experiences a near-death vision that hints at a symbolic rebirth, not a further death.

Belinda (Natasha Rothwell), who previously appeared in season one, is an important player in season three. In a role reversal reminiscent of her past letdown with Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge), Belinda is handed a $5 million settlement by Greg (Jon Gries) to keep quiet regarding his complicity in Tanya's demise.

She takes the deal and decides to depart Thailand with her son, Zion (Nicholas Duvernay), and essentially leaves behind her wellness center ambitions with local partner Pornchai (Dom Hetrakul). This has already generated online discussion regarding whether she's turned into what she previously resented.

The White Lotus season 43 is available to stream on HBO.

