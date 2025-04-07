"It’s completely in my head"- When Aimee Lou Wood made her feelings clear about overcoming her mental barrier 

Aimee Lou Wood has quickly and dominantly captured the hearts of viewers with many great roles over the past few years, some of which also earned her significant acclaim. She also most recently appeared in the third season of The White Lotus, where she did a great job yet again.

Ad

It seems like whatever Aimee Lou Wood does, simply works. But the actress, who describes herself as "not conventional-looking enough," had many doubts about herself before she broke through. In an interview with Stylist, the actress discussed how she thought that her teeth were going to be a barrier for her, but it was actually never the case. Rather, it is only a mental barrier she has.

She told Stylist:

"It’s completely in my head. It’s a myth I’ve told myself. I had it in my brain that I’m not conventional-looking enough and that’s a mental barrier I’ve had to overcome."

Ad

Trending

The actress went on to discuss in the same interview how thinking about her teeth had impacted her confidence in the past.

"If it was a TV thing I’d be so shocked when I got a recall"- Aimee Lou Wood on her issues with confidence

Ad

Naturally, as Aimee Lou Wood had built mental barriers that always made her feel that she was not conventional enough for major roles, it was hard for her to be confident in her career. She revealed in this same interview that she could understand responses from stage productions, but she was always shocked when she received a call from TV shows.

Aimee Lou Wood elaborated on her struggles:

"I’d always be super confident when I went to theatre auditions but if it was a TV thing I’d be so shocked when I got a recall. I sometimes thought, ‘Oh, a Channel 4 thing, I might have a chance on there.’ Then Sex Education came along and I was like, ‘Well, what have I seen on Netflix? Everyone has perfect Hollywood teeth.’"

Ad

She added:

"And now, of course, I’m getting hundreds of messages from people going, “Oh my god, you’ve got teeth like mine. Now I go to school and people think I’m cool because I look like Aimee.” Instead of it being “Bugs Bunny” or whatever. Because that’s what happened to me. Georgia May Jagger became the face of Rimmel London when I was at school and all of a sudden it went from me being goofy to, ‘Oh, you’re a bit of a model, aren’t you?’ So I want to thank Georgia May Jagger for representing the buck teeth."

Ad

Ad

Aimee Lou Wood revealed how she got over her issues with confidence, and once she did, she never looked back. From her iconic role as Aimee in Sex Education, which won her a British Academy Television Award for Best Female Comedy Performance to her acclaimed performance in Cabaret (2023), she seems to have done it all in the past couple of years.

She is only 31 still, and has a long way ahead of her. Her recent The White Lotus role will also help her significantly in the coming years. She is soon set to appear in Sweet Dreams and Film Club.

Ad

The third season of The White Lotus is now streaming on Max. Stay tuned for more updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sourav Chakraborty Sourav is an entertainment writer at SK POP, who is informed by his Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication and Master's degree in Film Studies. Having penned scripts in the television and OTT, he has valuable experience and expertise that lay a strong foundation for his journey in the world of popular culture.



Sourav strives to produce accurate and informative articles and does so by looking for relevant and verified sources. He also enjoys writing explainers and features so he can give readers an in-depth understanding of the topic at hand while steering clear of misinformation.



Sourav admires Martin Scorsese and attributes his work to his affinity for cinema. He also looks up to Bob Dylan and appreciates the honesty with which he pens lyrics while combining the same with a social message. He is also a fan of Jimmy Page's skills as a guitarist.



If he could travel back in time, he would love to attend the 1969 Woodstock Music and Art Fair to experience its magic in person. When he's not busy writing and researching about the latest developments in the industry, he plays the guitar and composes music. He enjoys watching art films and TV shows and also immerses himself in poetry. He additionally loves football and tries to carve out some time at least twice a week for a game. Know More