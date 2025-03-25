"Your body becomes like an enemy"- When Aimee Lou Wood made her feelings clear about her eating disorder

Aimee Lou Wood is once again dominating the entertainment sphere with her recent appearance on White Lotus season 3, where the actress gave a brilliant performance as one of the leads, mimicking her success in the highly acclaimed Netflix show, Sex Education.

The actress has been praised repetitively for her performances in both movies and shows, as well as her great public demeanor, where she has boldly, and quite openly, spoken about her struggles. In a 2020 interview with Glamour magazine, she revealed that she suffered from body dysmorphia.

She even spoke extensively on the subject and how she felt in an interview with The Guardian in 2022, where she deciphered a lot of things she felt about her body and even gave an insight into her eating disorder. Speaking about being embarrassed about dancing in her drama school, Aimee Lou Wood said:

"I was so embarrassed. At drama school I was being told consistently that I was moving my body in the wrong way. So when I walked into a rehearsal, where I have to express myself through my body, I felt like I was going to burst into tears. I hate feeling awkward in my own body,"

She continued:

"It’s definitely tied into having had eating disorders. Your body becomes like an enemy. I was so detached from my body when I was in the eating disorders, it was like I was outside it, scrutinising it. I am very gradually getting over that. Sorry, I’m getting upset."

She delved deeper into the subject in the same interview.

"I’m finding them easier the more loving I am to myself"- Aimee Lou Wood on slowly healing from her problems

It is always beautiful to see people overcome their deepest fears and insecurities, and few have done it as well as Aimee Lou Wood, or, at least, few have talked about it with this much honesty.

Speaking about her eating disorder and her path to healing, Aimee Lou Wood added:

"It’s the therapy finally actually sinking in,...For years, I could understand the things I was talking about to my therapist. But I didn’t actually feel it. And the other day – I did! I started laughing because I was thinking about all the awkward moments I’d had that day. You know, where like, I’d waved at someone and they hadn’t seen me. And instead of cringing at the memory, I was like, “Ah, bless you, you’re trying!"

She added:

"There are things around the acting that I have found in the past quite hard. And I’m finding them easier the more loving I am to myself."

Aimee Lou Wood has also shown her growth in her acting career, which has been perfect up to now. She has already won a British Academy Television Award for Best Female Comedy Performance for her role in Sex Education.

She went on to do further acclaimed pieces of work like The Electrical Life of Louis Wain (2021) and Living (2022). Her most recent role in The White Lotus has also garnered significant acclaim.

Aimee Lou Wood is soon set to appear in Sweet Dreams and Film Club, the latter of which she co-created.

