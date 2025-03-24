"Was such an epic burn.."— Netizens in shock as the latest episode of The White Lotus season 3 drops a major game-changing plot twist

Season 3 of The White Lotus is in complete swing, and episode 6, titled Denials, was dropped on March 23, 2025. The episode has pulled the curtain on some disturbing moments that happened between the Ratliff brothers, and it has left most fans in shock.

Ad

Before Saxon Ratcliff learns about the ince*stuous moment between him and his younger brother Lochlan at the previous night's boat party, Chelsea tells him that she does not want to get intimate with him because she has a soulmate.

Chelsea claims that hooking up with him would be an empty experience. Then, she calls him soulless. Fans have expressed their sentiments about this statement. For instance, one fan wrote:

"Was such an epic burn, said perfectly matter of fact."

Ad

Trending

Meet two brothers drawn into a life of crime when there father passes HERE

Expand Tweet

Ad

Some other fans also expressed similar sentiments.

""because you're soulless" CLOCK HIM," another user said.

“You’re soulless” get him again!!" another user wrote.

"Saxon realizing he is soulless," another user added.

Fans opined that Chelsea was accurate to call him "soulless."

"“because youre soulless” she hit that nail on the head," another user wrote.

"“Because you’re soulless” is one hell of a read," another user added.

Ad

"Called him soulless and sad to his face," another user mused.

Patrick Schwarzenegger on how Mike White crafted Saxon's shocking realization in The White Lotus

Expand Tweet

Ad

Patrick Schwarzenegger, who plays Saxon, has opened up about filming those intimate scenes with Sam Nivola's Lochlan Ratliff. Schwarzenegger appeared for an interview with Jason Isaacs for Entertainment Weekly on March 23, 2025, in which they discussed those scenes and how it affects Saxon.

Also read: How are Chris Pratt and Patrick Schwarzenegger related? ‘Jurassic World’ actor reacts to the latter’s ‘White Lotus’ NSFW scene

Schwarzenegger reflected on how Mike White did a great job at guiding him through those scenes, saying:

Ad

"What Mike does so brilliantly is it's a slow roll of Saxon remembering bits and pieces and it's just this, 'What the f**k happened?! All these different things."

He further said:

"And it's a big power shift for Saxon, and how Mike even writes it, from him bossing around his brother and bossing around the girls and stuff like that, to then the dynamic switching and Lochlan having this upper hand, and then the girls kind of antagonizing me at the pool."

Ad

Also read: Scott Galloway's cameo in The White Lotus season 3 explained

Patrick Schwarzenegger on the confrontational scene with Chloe and Chelsea in The White Lotus

Expand Tweet

Ad

Isaacs told Schwarzenegger that he is fantastic in those scenes, and the latter jokingly asked if he meant those intimate scenes. Isaacs clarified:

"No, no, no. That, yes, but the aftermath of it? Sensational. I see the change in Saxon. It's absolutely brilliant."

When Isaacs expressed his appreciation for the scene involving Chelsea (Aimee Lou Wood) and Chloe (Charlotte Le Bon) by the poolside, Schwarzenegger agreed. He also said:

Ad

"It's really a fun moment. But he also leaves a lot of it up to interpretation from the audience and from the fans. He wants to not-so-deliberately say everything that happened and show everything that happened. So I think that's the brilliant part about Mike White."

Schwarzenegger also said that the White Lotus team created a safe environment for him, Nivola, and Le Bon to shoot the intimate scenes. He also revealed that they had an intimacy coordinator and a closed set, which helped them to be comfortable.

Ad

Also read: What is 'The White Lotus' on HBO all about? Everything you need to know before you watch the series

The White Lotus is available to stream on Max.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback