How are Chris Pratt and Patrick Schwarzenegger related? ‘Jurassic World’ actor reacts to the latter’s ‘White Lotus’ NSFW scene

The Jurassic World actor Chris Pratt was recently questioned by E! News about his thoughts on seeing Patrick Schwarzenegger in the latest season of Mike White's popular HBO series White Lotus. Chris Pratt discussed the series, including Patrick's n*de scene in the first episode, at the Los Angeles premiere of his new movie, The Electric State, on Monday, February 24.

At the premiere, Will Marfuggi of E! News asked:

“Where does everybody’s eyes go—during his ‘not safe for family’ scenes? Because there's a handful of them.”

To this, Chris Pratt jokingly answered:

“I know where my eyes went — I’m not blood related to him, I was looking at that d*ck, bro… No, he looks amazing. Obviously, he’s a physical specimen, but also he’s a really solid actor, because the character he’s playing is completely different than who he is.”

Chris Pratt, who is married to Katherine Schwarzenegger, further said that Patrick, who is Katherine’s brother and Pratt’s brother-in-law, produced a character that seems good and genuine.

Chris Pratt, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Maria Shriver all reacted to Patrick Schwarzenegger's n*de scene

Chris Pratt married Patrick's sister (Image via Getty Images)

Patrick portrays finance-bro s*x pest Saxon Ratliff in season 3 of The White Lotus, which is set in Thailand. His character is on vacation with his normal Southern family, which consists of his brother Lochlan (Sam Nivola), sister Piper (Sarah Catherine Hook), mother Victoria (Parker Posey), and father Timothy (Jason Isaacs).

In one scene, Saxon is seen taking off his clothes in his hotel room and going into the toilet to pleasure himself. His privates are hidden by a well-placed sink faucet, so it's not exactly a full-frontal moment, however, his behind was prominently seen.

In the meantime, praising Patrick’s performance, Chris Pratt said to E! News:

“I’ve been telling everybody for years, I’ve been telling him as well, I really think we’re entering a decade of Patrick. I’ve been watching him, he’s just been working hard… He’s actually a hustler across the board.. He’s super driven..."

On the other hand, Patrick, son of Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger, talked candidly about how his family might react to the scene. During a press conference on February 12 at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills (Il Posto), that The Post attended, Patrick also opened up about how he might feel about seeing such scenes with his family. He said:

“There’s some uncomfortable conversations” on-screen and scenes “that are a little weird to show in front of your family.”

Additionally, he also opened up about filming the n*ked scene in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter on February 24.

“On the day that we filmed that scene, they had like underwear and pajamas and stuff out. I was like, dude, this guy would just walk around n*ked. This is not the kind of guy who’s wearing pajamas to bed.”

He further explained:

“He sleeps n*ked and his brother being there is not going to change anything — you see that in the line he says about the real issue is how I’m going to j*rk off with you in here. It’s such a ridiculous line but that’s the sort of thing that’s really going through his head.”

Maria Shriver shared in a February 22 interview with E! News that when she saw the scene, she focused on his eyes.

Meanwhile, Arnold also responded to his son's n*ked photos on his Instagram on February 12 with a caption that read:

"I was so pumped to take a break from filming to celebrate @patrickschwarzenegger at the White Lotus Season 3 premiere. What a show! I could claim to be surprised to find out he has a nude scene, but what can I say - the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. Don’t miss it this Sunday - trust me."

However, as of now, Katherine hasn’t said anything about it yet.

