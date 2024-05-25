“That was just a crazy amount of money to me"- Chris Pratt reveals how he quickly spent his first Hollywood paycheck of $75K

Chris Pratt recently appeared at SiriusXM’s Sway in the Morning and spoke about how he spent his first Hollywood paycheck. The actor revealed that it was challenging for him to figure out how to spend the money since he received a great amount of $75,000. He shared:

“The first paycheck I got, I was like, 'Are you serious?' I had lived on very little money for a long time, so the first big job I got ... was a TV movie. I got paid $75,000. I was like, I'm never gonna wait again. F**k you, b***hes, I am leaving. And then about two months later, I was like, 'Where'd that money go?!'"

Chris Pratt then continued and said how he thought that it was a “crazy amount of money.” The actor recalled:

“I was like, ‘Well, I’m gonna probably invest, I’m probably gonna get a yacht. That was just a crazy amount of money to me. I never could have possibly imagined making that amount of money and it went very quickly.”

During the show, he also talked about financial literacy, and how he was never taught about the same when he was younger. He narrated that since the family “never had any money growing up,” they did not know how to create a financial plan.

Chris Pratt made his TV debut in 2001, as he starred in one episode of The Huntress. Prior to this, he was a part of a short horror film, Cursed Part 3. He then got his big break with Everwood as he was a part of the series for 4 years till 2006.

“Didn’t know what to do with money”- Chris Pratt on how he learned financial planning

On SiriusXM’s Sway in the Morning interview, Chris Pratt spoke at length about how he learned financial planning the hard way. He soon understood that life was “more expensive as an adult,” and he needed to “create a plan.” He said:

“I didn’t know what to do with money. It was like, it would come in, I would spend it. It took a good amount of time for me to kind of stop and say, ‘All right, I gotta get wise about this.’ I have to think about, What am I gonna do? How am I gonna get to the point where if I stop working one day, I’ll still be OK? My family will be OK."

Pratt further continued:

"So, kind of coming up with a financial literacy plan, you know, later in my life was sort of one of the steps of me growing up.”

He also spoke about his first big break as he was signed for Everwood in 2003. Chris Pratt recalled:

"I did a TV show called Everwood back in 2003, maybe 21 years ago, and I bought my mom a house. That's when I felt like I made it."

Chris Pratt is best known for many of his films including Bride Wars, Jennifer’s Body, 10 Years, Delivery Man, Her, The Lego Movie, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, The Kid, and Guardians of the Galaxy. He lent his voice in the new Garfield movie, and will now be seen in The Electric State, a science fiction adventure film releasing on Netflix in 2024.