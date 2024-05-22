Who is writing Marvel Studios' X-Men film? Writer revealed

Following the success of X-Men '97, it looks like Marvel Studios is going all in now with their next project based on the mutant group. The studio has started developing its own movie based on the iconic Marvel team, which is set to be written by Michael Leslie, who wrote The Little Drummer Grils and The Hunger Games: The Ballard of Songbirds & Snakes, according to Deadline.

It's currently unclear what shape Marvel Studios' X-Men film will take, as the project is currently only in the writing stages. This will be the third X-Men reboot following the 20th Century Fox era of Marvel movies and the first film based around the mutant team in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Marvel has slowly been introducing members of the X-Men in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Expand Tweet

It's also unclear how the mutant group will be introduced into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but Marvel Studios has been dropping hints about the superhero group in the franchise since the release of Avengers: Endgame. The first mutant that was introduced in the MCU was Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, in her own series, and it was a huge departure from her comic book counterpart.

In the comics, Ms. Marvel is an Inhuman, but the show switched it up—probably to introduce the mutants in the future. Marvel Studios then also had cast members from the Fox X-Men films reprise alternate versions of their characters in different MCU movies. For example, Patrick Stewart returned as Charles Xavier in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as an alternate version of his character.

Kelsey Grammer also returned as Beat in The Marvels, and this summer Marvel Studios is also bringing Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool and Hugh Jackman's Wolverine to the MCU when Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters in July. This will also be the first time a member of the X-Men from 20th Century Fox's series of films will be receiving their own outing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Alongside that, other characters like Namor, who is a mutant, have also been introduced into the MCU.

However, it still remains to be seen whether the iconic Marvel team will take a multiversal shape here or if they will come from the native 616 MCU universe.

Why wasn't Marvel Studios able to make an X-Men film before?

Expand Tweet

Before now, Marvel Studios wasn't able to make a film based on the iconic comic book team as 20th Century Fox owned the rights to the characters. The first movie based on the group was released in 2000 and directed by Bryan Singer. It spawned a cinematic universe of its own, and then it went through a soft reboot in 2011.

The final film of the franchise was Dark Phoenix, which was released in 2019, and following its release, 20th Century Fox was acquired by Disney. This caused all the rights for the characters to go back to Marvel Studios, who were then able to start developing a movie based on those characters.

The first Marvel Studios production based on the mutant group was X-Men '97, which was a revival of the classic 90s animated series. It ended its run last week and already has season 2 and season 3 in development as well. Currently, the upcoming film based in the MCU doesn't have a release date.