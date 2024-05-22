A Hidden QR code in Deadpool & Wolverine trailer reveals a secret message from Ryan Reynolds

When it comes to surprises, the Deadpool franchise rarely fails, thanks to its long history of meta-humor and direct audience interactions. The previous films served fans many easter eggs spread throughout the movies, referencing everything from ongoing pop culture to the MCU. Now, with the third installment in the franchise, Deadpool and Wolverine is set to push the bounds even more.

The upcoming third installment, which will introduce Deadpool into the MCU and connect it to the past X-Men movies, has already introduced fans to several hidden details. Most recently, some fans discovered a QR code hidden in the trailer shared by Ryan Reynolds.

Upon scanning, the QR code opens to a video message from Ryan Reynolds. In it, Reynolds gives a disclaimer about the movie, perhaps referring to the mounting expectations of superhero movies. Reynolds emphasizes that this will be a fun ride with a lot of violence and jokes.

In essence, the actor asks fans not to expect the same thing from Deadpool and Wolverine as they would from Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon.

What is in the hidden QR code featured in the Deadpool and Wolverine trailer?

The QR code in the frame (Image via @vancityreynolds/Instagram/Marvel)

The hidden QR code, which very few fans spotted, thanks to its relatively camouflaged nature, is around the 0.03 mark. On scanning, this QR code takes viewers to a video disclaimer featuring Ryan Reynolds, where the actor talks about what fans can expect from the film and how they should enjoy it.

The disclaimer from Reynolds states:

"We’re very excited to be joining you July 26. Many of you are very excited. But we should set the table correctly. This film is as paper-thin as a sequel to Battlefield Earth.

"We’re mostly going to beat each other senseless, make enemies with Disney, tell a few d*ck jokes, make a few jokes at my expense, make a lot of jokes at Hugh’s expense, and completely sidestep Marvel’s mandated after-credits sequence, which if you haven’t figured it out yet, is always just a commercial for another movie which will invariably end with a commercial for another movie."

It further expands:

"So sit back, relax, let us lower your IQ and raise your heart rate while we travel to a vapid Dreamland, a place where grown men and grown women walk around in tights and act like it’s not a giant cultural cry for help. This is cinema."

By ending with "This is cinema," Ryan Reynolds hints at the ongoing superhero debate that once started with Scorsese questioning the "theme park" elements.

This is a fun little addition, which could be a blink-and-miss, but it is sufficiently well done and executed.

Deadpool and Wolverine is set to be the the 34th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). It not only brings back heroes from the past and present of Marvel, but it also promises to change the entire direction of the MCU as we know it.

The film stars Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen, alongside Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds.

Deadpool and Wolverine will premiere theatrically on July 26, 2024.