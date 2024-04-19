Cody Ziglar reveals Kevin Feige requested for the death of Ms. Marvel in The Amazing Spider-Man

The current run of The Amazing Spider-Man by Zeb Wells has been nothing short of controversial among fans, and it was made even worse last year when the comic book featured the death of Ms. Marvel. Following the character's death, fans ravaged the book online, and now another Spider-Man writer, Cody Ziglar, has revealed that the decision didn't come solely from Wells but that Marvel Studios producer Kevin Feige was a part of the decision too.

Talking about Zeb Wells' The Amazing Spider-Man on The Amazing Spider-Talk video blog with Dan Gvozden, Cody Ziglar revealed how he knew about the decision to kill Ms. Marvel months in advance. He also spoke about how he was surprised by the reception that Zeb Wells got for it, even though a lot of the decision was based on the fact that Kevin Feige was going to portray Kamala Khan in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Cody Ziglar, best known for helming the current run of Miles Morales as Spider-Man, started off the interview by revealing that he knew about the death of Ms. Marvel and was surprised to see the reaction to it, knowing how everything went by behind the scenes.

In the interview, he revealed how Kevin Feige met with The Amazing Spider-Man writer Zeb Wells and requested for Ms. Marvel to be killed off so that her comic character could align with what was being done in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Ziglar said:

“It was funny watching when the whole Kamala stuff was going down.”

He continued:

“He (Wells) had told me months before the plan, which was, Feige was like, ‘Hey, I don’t do this very often but, can you please do this to make things in line with Marvel because we have some stuff we want to do with Kamala,’ so he (Wells) was like, ‘F***, I’m the guy that drew the short straw? People are going to be very mad that I have to kill Ms. Marvel.”

Ms. Marvel was later killed off in The Amazing Spider-Man #26, which caused huge backlash among fans then. However, the death wasn't permanent, as Kamala Khan was revived by Cyclops in X-Men and revealed to be an Inhuman and a mutant at the same time. She later received her own comic book line, which was co-written by MCU Ms. Marvel herself, Iman Vellani, and writer Sabir Pirzada.

Ms. Marvel's death in The Amazing Spider-Man came as a result of her MCU plans

As per Cody Ziglar, the death of Ms. Marvel in The Amazing Spider-Man was done to bring the character in line with her Marvel Cinematic Universe counterpart. In the comics, Ms. Marvel was originally portrayed as an Inhuman; however, the MCU changed that up and turned the character into a mutant at the end of the Ms. Marvel series.

While the change itself was controversial among Ms. Marvel fans, it certainly seems like this is the norm that Marvel is trying to create for the character. With Kamala Khan being established as a mutant now in comics too, the MCU brand synergy has certainly been established.