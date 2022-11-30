From Namor to Ms. Marvel, all confirmed mutants in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Ever since Disney bought 20th Century Fox two years ago, the rights for mutants have gone back to Marvel Studios. With X-Men and Fantastic Four films being developed under Fox, Marvel had no way of bringing those characters into the Marvel cinematic universe in any way. However, since the merger, they can now introduce some of our favorite characters to the MCU.

Beginning with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the MCU gave us our first mutant in this universe. While he turned out to be a multiversal being (the character will be revealed in the list), he was, of course, Marvel's first drop in the water with all they could do. So, let's take a look at all the confirmed MCU beings with X-Gene so far.

Charles Xavier, Namor, and all other confirmed mutants in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Charles Xavier (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness)

With the second Doctor Strange movie diving deep into the Multiverse, we were treated to the Illuminati, led by none other than Patrick Stewart's Charles Xavier himself. While his role was pretty shortlived, Stewart reprised his role from Logan, which was meant to be his final appearance as the character.

Confirming that he is a mutant indeed, this was the first time a member of the X-Men appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Kamala Khan (Ms. Marvel)

a. @KorraLarson #MsMarvel gave us Embiggen, Mutants with X-Men 97 theme, and Carol & Brie cameo…. I’m 100% satisfied with the finale and can’t wait for Kamala & Iman’s future in the MCU #MsMarvel gave us Embiggen, Mutants with X-Men 97 theme, and Carol & Brie cameo…. I’m 100% satisfied with the finale and can’t wait for Kamala & Iman’s future in the MCU https://t.co/gPoNQG5X8y

Ms. Marvel flipped up the script when they played the X-Men '97 theme during a very pivotal moment at the end of the show. In the comics, Kamala Khan is an Inhuman, however, in the show, they confirm that she has a specific mutation that allows her to access her powers.

This is a particularly intriguing development given that Kamala Khan's original creator always intended her to be a mutant rather than an Inhuman. Guess everything did eventually work out in the end.

Namor (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

With Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Namor officially became the third character with the X-Gene to exist within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Having feathered wings that allow him to fly, Namor himself claimed that it was his mutation that made him different compared to the other Talokans. This is great to see, considering Namor has always been a mutant in the comics and is one of the oldest Marvel characters.

Wolverine (Deadpool 3)

Ryan Reynolds @VancityReynolds Hard keeping my mouth sewn shut about this one. ⚔️ Hard keeping my mouth sewn shut about this one. ⚔️ https://t.co/OdV7JmAkEu

While he hasn't appeared yet, Hugh Jackman is confirmed to use his claws once more in Deadpool 3. With the film confirmed to be set within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Wolverine will officially be the second X-Men character to appear in the long-running film franchise, and we can't wait to see what Ryan Reynolds and the team have cooking up.

With the MCU finally shifting its gears into the multiverse, we can expect some more mutants to pop, considering they have been laying the groundwork for a while now. Here's hoping we get to see them sooner rather than later, considering it's been a while since the Fox X-Men films ended.

