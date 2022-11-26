Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Why does Namor have wings on his feet? Explained

Namor is the latest anti-hero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In the recently released Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Tenoch Huerta's Namor is introduced as the ruler of a kingdom known as Talokan. Portrayed as an underwater kingdom, the inhabitants of Talokan have the ability to breathe underwater and unleash super-strength.

The Sub-Mariner is different than the rest of Talokanil, as he can breathe on the surface world, possesses incredible longevity, and has tiny wings on his feet. This is why he has been referred to as the "Kukulkan," the Feathered Serpent God, by the Talokanil.

The antagonist is clearly an exception to the rule, as he appears to be the only one in Talokan who possesses these abilities. So, why does Namor have wings on his feet? In this article, we explain this and more about the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever character.

Namor is a mutant and the circumstances of his birth were unique

The people of Talokan lived on the surface world in a region that is now modern-day Mexico. In the 16th century, they witnessed the Spanish conquistadors bring smallpox, which made many of the Aztecs fall ill. The shaman for the tribe turned to the Gods for help and was pointed to the Talokanil herb, a water-based vibranium-infused plant.

This herb is similar to the Heart-Shaped-Herb from Wakanda, which grants the blessing of extraordinary strength and agility when consumed. Similarly, the water-based herb also grants powers when ingested. Namor's mother consumed the herb while he was still in the womb. Everyone who consumed it appeared to die at first, but awoke with increased durability and the ability to breathe underwater.

He was transformed differently, as he was still in the womb. The Kukulkan still had human traits but also gained a wide array of other powers. He has revealed in the film himself that he's a mutant. That's why he has wings on his feet and, unlike any Talokanil, can use them to fly. He has outmaneuvered Wakandan jets using only his wings and even gave Riri Williams a run for her money while she was wearing her Ironheart suit.

Is Namor really a mutant in the MCU?

The Talokan King's origins in the MCU are very different from his Marvel Comics roots. In the comics, the Sub-Mariner is a human-hybrid, as his father was a sailor and his mother was an Atlantean princess. He also has wings on his feet and is often referred to as a "mutant." However, the mutation isn't fully explained, and fans often assume that his wings are the result of a random mutant gene from his father's side.

As previously hinted, the Sub-Mariner is also from Atlantis in the comics. In the MCU, however, he's the King of Talokan, an underwater kingdom.

The Sub-Mariner's mutations seem to have been amplified by the herb. It could also be that his mother already had the mutant gene, which was passed down to him. He was born during the 16th century, but after more than 500 to 600 years, he appears to be only in his 30s.

Namor's proclamation of being a mutant could very well be the result of Disney's acquisition of Fox. Now the MCU is free to incorporate more and more of the X-Men into the universe, and we already know that Deadpool 3 is going to be an MCU film. It seems that the term "mutant" is here to stay.

