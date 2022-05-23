How old is Katherine Schwarzenegger? Age explored as author welcomes second child with husband, Chris Pratt

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt recently welcomed their second child on Saturday. Pratt announced the news on Instagram on Sunday and wrote,

“We are so excited to announce the birth of our second daughter, Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt. Mama and baby are doing well. We feel beyond blessed and grateful. Love, Katherine and Chris.”

Katherine’s second pregnancy news broke in December 2021. She was spotted with her baby bump the same month, although she did not publicly address her pregnancy until March 2022.

About Chris Pratt’s wife: Age, career, and more

Born on December 13, 1989, Katherine Schwarzenegger is 32 years old. The author has written three self-help books on self-image, forgiveness, and finding direction in college. She has written a children’s book about adopting her dog.

Katherine Schwarzenegger is a well-known author (Image via Raymond Hall/Getty Images)

She wrote a book, Rock What You’ve Got: Secrets to Loving Your Inner and Outer Beauty from Someone Who’s Been There and Back, in 2010. Here, she spoke about her journey and encouraged other women to achieve confidence and a positive self-image.

Her second book, I Just Graduated … Now What? in 2014 and was a survival guide for recent college grads. She wrote a children’s book, Maverick and Me, in 2017. It told the story of her rescue and adoption of her dog, Maverick, and explained the benefits of pet adoption and rescue. She collaborated with Pedigree and hosted a podcast discussing the importance of adopting dogs in 2019.

Katherine’s latest book is The Gift of Forgiveness: Inspiring Stories from Those Who Have Overcome the Unforgivable. It features stories of the forgiveness of 22 people, including Elizabeth Smart and Tanya Brown.

The Los Angeles, California native, is also an American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Ambassador and supporter of the Best Friends Animal Society.

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger’s relationship timeline

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger got married in 2019 (Image via Ricky Vigil M/Getty Images)

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger began dating in June 2018 and got engaged in January 2019. They tied the knot in June 2019 in Montecito, California.

The pair announced in April 2020 that they were expecting their first child and welcomed their daughter, Lyla, in August 2020. However, Pratt and Schwarzenegger did not reveal Lyla’s face on social media. Explaining her decision on Today in March 2021, Katherine said,

“I didn’t grow up with social media being a thing at all. … I feel like we share so much in today’s world. I think one of the greatest gifts that my parents ever gave me and my siblings is the gift of privacy and having a really normal upbringing, or as normal of an upbringing as possible.”

Schwarzenegger continued and stated,

“We had a really normal and magical childhood, and we were allowed to kind of be our own people and have our own identity and kind of choose to step into whatever form of being public we wanted to when we felt comfortable.”

The Jurassic World star was previously married to actress Anna Faris. They welcomed their son, Jack, in August 2012. Pratt and Faris separated in 2017, and their divorce was finalized in 2018.

Edited by Suchitra