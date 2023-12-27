What is Patrick Schwarzenegger's net worth as of 2023 explored as the actor gets engaged to Abby Champion

Patrick Schwarzenegger is one of the richest celebrity models, with a net worth of $8 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. Schwarzenegger and Abby Champion got engaged after eight years of dating. The couple announced their engagement on Instagram on December 26 by sharing photographs from their beach proposal.

In the photos, the two can be seen embracing each other on a beach behind a big wreath of roses in a heart shape. The caption reads, "Forever and Ever."

The two began dating in 2015 after Patrick ended his relationship with Miley Cyrus, publicly acknowledging it on Instagram in 2016. Patrick and Abby have since become one of Hollywood's most fashionable young couples and posed together for the 2022 December issue of Vogue.

Exploring Patrick Schwarzenegger's net worth

Patrick Schwarzenegger has amassed an $8 million net worth through his acting career, featuring roles in prominent TV shows, music videos, and movies. He is also a model and has worked with renowned brands such as Tom Ford, Hugo Boss and Ralph Lauren.

Other than being a performer, Patrick is also an entrepreneur. He co-founded Project360, a clothing line that supports charitable causes. The clothing line contributes to his net worth and showcases his philanthropic nature.

According to The Things, Patrick also invests in real estate, buying homes, making improvements, and subsequently reselling them. Although he didn't achieve massive real estate margins, he enjoys investing.

As per Celebrity Net Worth, in 2018, Patrick spent $1.9 million on two properties in West Hollywood, California. He then renovated it and sold the houses a year later for $2.25 million.

In June 2018, Patrick Schwarzenegger spent $2.85 million purchasing a farmhouse in West Hollywood and put it on the market in May 2020 for $3.349 million. He ultimately sold the house for $3.191 million in January 2021.

Also, In July 2018, he paid $3.1 million to purchase a tear-down Santa Monica home and began its construction.

Freshers Live reports that in 2020, Patrick, in collaboration with his mother, launched MOSH, a brain nutrition and wellness brand. He previously held shares in the pizza cha i, Blaze Pizza. However, he has sold his stake now.

Their product had made it onto store shelves in March, as per Patrick's Instagram post.

He is also known as the son of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shiver, a prominent journalist and Kennedy family member. Patrick grew up in the entertainment hub of Los Angeles and was raised in a family of Hollywood figures, which has played a big role in shaping his career.

However, according to Freshers Live, Patrick Schwarzenegger acquired projects on his own merit and significantly contributes to the entertainment industry. He started working in Hollywood at 13 in 2006 by playing a "random jock kid" in The Benchwarmers.

His next gig was in 2012, where he played a minor character in Stuck in Love. His career finally took off, appearing in Ariana Grande's music video for Right There ft. Big Sean. Furthermore, he was a part of the TV series Scream Queens and eight episodes on shows like The Long Road Home, The Staircase, and Terminal List.

In 2018, Patrick Schwarzenegger starred alongside Bella Thorne in Midnight Sun, for which he earned a Teen Choice Awards nomination. His diverse filmography spans various genres and involves notable roles in movies such as Moxie, Echo Boomers, The Staircase, Grown Ups 2, and Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse.