Asa Germann and Patrick Schwarzenegger share insights into their characters' superpowers and extraordinary feats in 'Gen V'

Gen V, a sensational spin-off of The Boys, is currently taking the world of streaming by storm with its explosive action and compelling plot. This spin-off is currently available on Prime Video and has received excellent reviews from critics, viewers, and fans of The Boys franchise.

Gen V takes viewers to Godolkin University, a high-stakes institution full of power games, academic difficulties, and crazy parties, where superpowered students find their path to becoming a supe and hopefully get the chance to join the elite superhero team, The Seven. The competition is strong, and the drama is amplified.

But what makes this show so special? The talented actors playing Sam and Golden Boy on the already-hit series Gen V reveal details about the incredible knacks of their characters and the arduous training that gave this spin-off a life of its own.

Two Gen V actors spill the beans on their characters' superpowers

Viewers of the show may know that Golden Boy is or was the strongest student at Godolkin University, and this is mainly due to the fact that his brother Sam (Asa Germann) was being held captive by Vought. Sam possesses superhuman strength and invulnerability.

He once slammed his hand via a guard's stomach and up out of his mouth in a single strike and sent his sibling crashing into a metal wall by hardly lifting his arm. His abilities are a little unstable due to hallucinations that he can't seem to manage. Actor Asa Germann, who portrays Sam in the series, sheds light on his character's unique abilities in a press release, saying,

"Sam is really, really strong. Basically, if a normal Supe is punching someone and breaking their arm, when Sam punches someone, they explode. He can also jump really high and gets kind of frenzied. We have a lot of cool sequences in the show."

The talented Asa Germann plays Sam in the series (Image via Prime Video)

Despite Sam's impressive powers, he battles hallucinations that blur the line between reality and illusion, adding complexity to his character. Germann also opens up about the demanding stunt training required for the role, emphasizing the physical challenges. He mentions,

"Stunt training is crazy. I am not athletic, I'm like the least coordinated person on the planet. It's been really challenging. We have a great team of stunt people here who are training us. I've never done a project where you literally are playing like a badass superhero that needs to know how to mess a bunch of people up in a short period of time!"

Similar to Sam, his brother, Luke Riordan, aka Golden Boy, is also a supe and Gen V's equivalent of the Human Torch. In the first episode of the series, he is dubbed "Golden Boy" due to his popularity and elevation to the top spot in the school rankings. He displays his pyrokinesis, fire manipulation, flying, and superhuman strength in a striking way.

Golden Boy was seemingly murdered by a student (Image via Prime Video)

Golden Boy is played by Patrick Schwarzenegger and is praised as the extraordinary Godolkin student who is powerful enough to become part of Vought's famous The Seven. Schwarzenegger elaborates on his character in the same press release, saying,

"Golden Boy’s power is that he’s able to light on fire. He’s got flames but he’s also extremely strong, and I think he’s stronger than pretty much everybody at the school, and you get to see that with some of his fighting capabilities. He’s strong. He lights on fire. He’s just capable of pretty much kicking everybody else’s ass, which is why he’s number one."

Other actors that make up Gen V's stellar cast are Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Sean Patrick Thomas, and Marco Pigossi. Jason Ritter and Clancy Brown also make appearances in the series, along with well-known actors like Jessie T. Usher, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and P.J. Byrne, who reprise their roles from The Boys.

The first four episodes of this adrenaline-pumping spin-off are now exclusively accessible on Prime Video, allowing fans to travel on an exhilarating adventure with Gen V characters in The Boys' universe. The series airs new episodes every Friday, with episode 5 set to air on November 3.