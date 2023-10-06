Gen V episode 4 recap and ending explained: Did Sam escape the Woods? 

Gen V episode 4, titled The Whole Truth, was released on October 6, 2023, on Prime Video. It was directed by Steve Boyum and written by Jessica Chou.

This Gen V episode saw Sam make a violent escape from the Woods with the help of his new friend, Emma, aka Cricket. Sam even got to learn that his elder brother Luke, aka Golden Boy, was dead and had nothing but the feeling of rage and vengeance in his heart.

The synopsis of this Gen V episode, according to Rotten Tomatoes, read,

"The lives of hormonal, competitive Superheroes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test."

Gen V episode 4 recap: Who was Sam after?

The fourth episode of Gen V introduced the viewers to an influential new supe and even revealed more information about the sinister underground facility called the Woods.

First, Luke's younger brother, Sam, and Emma managed to successfully escape the facility unharmed. Before the duo escaped, they managed to kill a number of guards.

The duo spent a couple of hours at a nearby abandoned theatre. Emma finally revealed to Sam that Luke, aka Golden Boy, took his own life. Heartbroken, Sam threw a fit, but Emma managed to calm him down. The two kept talking and it was obvious that both of them were beginning to develop feelings for each other.

However, Sam soon began hallucinating and revealed to Emma that he was going to go after a man called Dr. Cardosa, the man responsible for his condition. After this, he took off and Emma could not keep up with him.

Back at Godolkin University, a supe/investigation journalist named Tek Knight had shown up. He strived to reveal the truth behind Golden Boy's suicide.

Dean Indra had specifically asked him to not interrogate the most powerful (and controversial) students Marie, Andre, Cate, and Jordan, however, Tek chose to turn a blind eye to her request. He interrogated Marie on camera and she finally revealed that Jordan was the one who had fought Golden Boy and protected everyone from him on the day the latter committed the unthinkable.

Tek Knight was proud of what he had done. He threatened Dean Indra that he was going to take her down, however, the former was already prepared. She showed Tek Knight compromising videos of him and warned him that if he tried anything dirty, all the videos would be viral.

Elsewhere, Marie and Jordan had gotten close to getting intimate, when Emma finally arrived and revealed to all of them, including Cate and Andre, that Sam was going after Dr. Cardosa. Andre knew where the doctor lived, so he asked his friends to follow his lead.

Gen V episode 4 ending explained: Did Sam kill Dr. Cardosa?

Dr. Cardosa was clueless that Sam was coming for him. When he reached his home, Sam was close to attacking his family. Cardosa managed to relocate his daughter and another family member from the area and tried to have a word with Sam.

But, Sam was extremely disturbed and only wanted to kill the man who he thought was responsible for his condition. Just when he was going to attack the doctor, Marie, Andre, Emma, Cate, and Jordan showed up.

The team tried to hold Sam down, however, his strength was overwhelming for everyone. Earlier in the episode, it was even revealed that Sam was way stronger than his dead brother Luke.

In the end, it was Emma, who managed to consume a ton of food and grow in size and control Sam, by pinning him down to the ground. In this particular instance, this Gen V episode cut to a different scene that showed that Marie and Jordan had indeed hooked up. What happens to Sam will be seen in the next episode.

Gen V episodes 1 to 4 are currently streaming on Prime Video.