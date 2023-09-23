Will Soldier Boy be there in Gen V? Details explored

Jensen Ackles, renowned for his role in Supernatural, portrayed Soldier Boy in The Boys. This Captain America-esque character significantly impacted season 3 of the series, leaving a memorable impression on fans. Soldier Boy's journey in the show witnessed tumultuous moments, culminating in his incarceration in cryogenic stasis.

Ever since the announcement of Gen V, the spinoff of The Boys, there's been widespread speculation. One of the most burning questions has been: Will Soldier Boy make an appearance in this new setting? Fans had been hearing murmurs about the possibility, and there were numerous hints dropped by The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke and even Jensen Ackles during a convention.

For those in suspense, The Boys' official social media gave fans the confirmation we've been waiting for. Soldier Boy, played by Jensen Ackles, will indeed feature in Gen V, but the nature of his role and the context remain under wraps.

Hints, speculations, and insights: Soldier Boy's role in Gen V

The reveal about Soldier Boy's presence in Gen V was only fueled by an image posted by the Gen V account, which was retweeted by The Boys official account. The image showcased Ackles, in his Soldier Boy attire, looking at the camera in what appears to be a forest.

While it's a fun nod, fans speculate if this could hint at his appearance in the second episode of the spinoff or even its overarching storyline. This appearance could be a throwback, perhaps something from The Boys season 3, or even a flashback.

While it might be tempting to think that Ackles' character is being "thawed out" for the spinoff, it's still uncertain. How this character will fit into Gen V remains fascinating, especially in a school setting designed for the elite supes.

In a previous interview with Deadline Hollywood, Kripke had shared insights on possible crossovers between The Boys, The Boys: Diabolical animated anthology series, and Gen V. He mentioned storyline handoffs from season 3 of The Boys to the new spinoff, giving examples of a presidential campaign and the new events at the school in the backdrop of Season 3 events.

Further, during Creation New Orleans, Ackles and his Supernatural co-star Jared Padalecki engaged in a Q&A. Reports from the event confirmed Ackles' statement about his Captain America-esque character's "pop-up" role in the spinoff, revealing a collaborative effort with Kripke.

A glimpse into Gen V: Godolkin University and its stellar cast

Gen V expands the universe of The Boys, taking the audience to Godolkin University, a prestigious superhero-only college. This institution shapes the next generation of heroes, hoping for fruitful endorsements. The series gives viewers a glimpse into the lives of these young supes, revealing their challenges, aspirations, and the sinister secrets of their institution.

The spinoff features a stellar cast including Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas, and Marco Pigossi, among others. Many of these characters have unique superpowers, from controlling blood to shifting gender, making the narrative intriguing and multi-dimensional.

As Gen V is set to premiere on September 29, 2023, fans are eager to see how Soldier Boy's character integrates into this new narrative. With the anticipation building and the universes colliding, one thing is sure: Gen V promises a rollercoaster of emotions, surprises, and superpowered action.