The Boys: Why does Jonah Vogelbaum consider Homelander his biggest failure? Explained

In the gritty universe of The Boys, superheroes aren't merely symbols of hope and justice. Instead, they become products birthed and marketed by a corporation riddled with questionable ethics. Among the many enthralling elements of the show, one particular strand captures our attention: Dr. Jonah Vogelbaum's relationship with his potent creation, Homelander.

When Vogelbaum utters, "You're my greatest failure" to Homelander, it raises a flurry of questions. Is this an honest sentiment of regret, or is there a deeper, more ominous game afoot?

Vought, the mega-corporation orchestrating the rise of superheroes, is infamous for its morally ambiguous operations. Their most prized asset, Homelander, stands at the forefront of their line-up.

But the narrative of The Boys nudges us to reevaluate the true nature of his creation and upbringing. Did Vought and Vogelbaum genuinely intend to birth a hero, or was there an ulterior motive shaping Homelander's disturbing persona?

Between the Lines: The Boys' tale of manipulation and control

The Boys reveal: The chilling ties between Vogelbaum and his most powerful creation (Image via Amazon Studios)

At the heart of The Boys is the intricate dance between power, manipulation, and identity. As viewers, we're initially led to believe that Vogelbaum, the brain behind Vought's Supes program, genuinely laments his part in Homelander's evolution.

Homelander's erratic behavior and sociopathy are frequently traced back to a childhood in an emotionless lab environment. However, diving deeper into the narrative, we suspect this outcome was not accidental but perhaps meticulously planned.

Given Vought's track record of unethical behavior, one must ponder: Would a morally upright and psychologically balanced super-being suit their needs? A superhero with a clear moral compass would likely jeopardize Vought's covert activities.

For the corporation's machinations to proceed unhindered, they required a Supes devoid of human empathy, fiercely loyal, and driven by a corporate-like set of values.

𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗛𝗢𝗠𝗘𝗟𝗔𝗡𝗗𝗘R. @onlymninthesky Raised in a lab, he was surrounded by doctors like Jonah Vogelbaum, who named him John Gillman. For not having a real family, Homelander turned violent, aggressive, and downright hateful. pic.twitter.com/LOi9FhzjQa

This hypothesis becomes increasingly plausible when examining Homelander's early years under Vogelbaum's guardianship. His upbringing was anything but normal. Stark reminders of this abnormality, such as the human-shaped laser target in his room, paint a grim picture.

Numerous episodes in The Boys depict Homelander harming, even fatally, his tutors. Rather than curbing this violent behavior, Vogelbaum's actions, such as persistently assigning new tutors, seem to validate and reinforce it.

So, when Vogelbaum labels Homelander as his "greatest failure," could it be a ploy rather than a genuine admission of guilt? It's conceivable that this is a well-devised strategy to prey on Homelander's latent insecurities.

By doing so, Vogelbaum ensures Homelander seeks affirmation from Stillwell, remaining tethered to Vought's manipulative reins.

Homelander's complex mix of narcissism, coupled with bouts of self-doubt, offers Vought an exploitable chink in his armor. This very vulnerability might have been nurtured intentionally to serve Vought's murky objectives.

Lastly, when Homelander confronts Vogelbaum for the "whole truth," the revelations extend beyond the existence of Becca and their child.

It's conceivable that the actual revelation was the intentional creation of a psychologically distorted superhero, tailor-made for Vought's shadowy operations.

While The Boys is rife with conspiracies and unexpected turns, the real motivation behind Vogelbaum's confession remains an enigma.

But given the show's penchant for dark twists, it's plausible that there's more lurking beneath the surface than we've been led to believe.