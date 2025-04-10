What is the fruit in The White Lotus season 3? Everything to know about the suicide tree

The White Lotus season 3 is the latest installment of the American satirical comedy-drama anthology television series written and directed by Mike White. Based on the lives of the staff and wealthy guests at the eponymous wellness resort chain, the series premiered on HBO back in 2021. The final episode of the last season aired on the network on April 6, 2025.

Guests at the resort in The White Lotus season 3 are warned by the staff not to eat from the pong pong tree. Scientifically known as Cerbera odollam, it is often known as the "suicide tree."

According to an article by New York Times dated April 7, 2025, this tree is indigenous to Southeast Asia, the Pacific Islands, and parts of Australia. Its seeds contain cerberin, a toxin that can interfere with heart function, possibly leading to heart failure.

In The White Lotus season 3, the story explores complex topics such as family feuds, betrayal, and consequences of one's actions. In addition, the introduction of new characters, including new resort staff, adds depth to the narrative.

What is the pong pong tree in The White Lotus season 3?

Pong Pong Tree, scientifically known as Cerbera odollam, is part of the Dogbane family. It belongs to a group of plants recognized for their toxic properties. Naturally found in Southeast Asia, the Pacific Islands, and North Australia, it is also grown for decoration in other parts of the world.

Fruits of the pong pong tree bears seeds roughly the size of peach pits, according to The Economic Times (April 7, 2025). They contain a potent toxin called cerberin, which can be fatal for humans even in small doses. As such, resort guests in The White Lotus season 3 were repeatedly warned against consuming them.

Cerberin has a naturally bitter flavor and serves as the tree's built-in defense mechanism. The chemical targets the heart, and hence, is classified as a cardiac glycoside. The poison enters the bloodstream through the stomach when the seeds are consumed.

Diarrhea, nausea, and vomiting are among the symptoms, which usually appear within 20 to 30 minutes. The body makes these efforts to get rid of the toxin, according to the same The Economic Times article.

Unfortunately, there is no universal antidote for pong pong poisoning. Doctors may use drugs like atropine to counteract the symptoms and provide heart support. But survival depends on how quickly treatment begins and the amount of poison consumed.

What’s the true history behind the pong-pong tree in The White Lotus season 3?

About 50% of plant poisoning incidents in Kerala, India, between 1989 and 1999 were attributed to this tree, according to a 2004 research, according to The Economic Times (April 7, 2025).

The pong pong and its relative, the sea mango (Cerbera manghas), also called tangena, are said to be responsible for 3,000 annual deaths, according to the same article. In Madagascar in the 19th century, tangena was utilized in court to establish innocence. Poisonings have been documented outside of Asia in recent years.

Further, according to the same The Economic Times article, three of the six cases reported in the United States were fatal, according to a 2018 study. In one case, the seeds were sold as a weight-loss supplement to a woman who purchased them online.

All episodes of The White Lotus season 3 are currently streaming on Max.

