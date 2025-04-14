What did Nicki Minaj say about Farrah Abraham? Beef explored as 'Teen Mom' alum calls out rapper's "mental illness"on podcast

On April 13, 2025, American television personality Farrah Abraham appeared on the Dumb Blonde Podcast, hosted by Bunnie Xo, alongside her daughter Sophia. In this episode, aired on YouTube, Farrah Abraham recalled her conflict with Nicki Minaj.

For the unversed, the feud spans back to 2016, when rapper Nicki Minaj and Farrah Abraham exchanged heated words on X.

In the podcast, Abraham recounted an instance where Nicki Minaj insulted her directly, saying,

“Nicki Minaj… saying the B-word to my face… that is… it’s just wrong.”

This incident occurred during Nicki Minaj’s Beats 1 show, Queen Radio, where she referred to Farrah Abraham with a derogatory term. Farrah expressed her confusion, stating,

“She said that to me on her show, and I was like… what did I ever do to her? She doesn’t know me. She has a huge fan base, and she’s just calling me names for clout.”

Farrah described this incident as part of a larger trend where celebrities target those below them, exploiting their platforms to harm others.

“How is it okay for someone with that much power and platform to call another woman a b*tch just for existing?" Farrah stated.

She emphasized that being stereotyped by another powerful woman, as a woman and mother, was both painful and unwarranted. Farrah also discussed the emotional impact of that event on her, particularly the public's lack of empathy, which they only heightened for entertainment.

“People laughed at it, they reposted it. But no one thought how that would feel. I’m a person too” she said.

Farrah Abraham went on to say that arguing with Nicki Minaj was pointless and described her behavior as irrational.

"I don’t really think Nicki Minaj is a great mom and I don’t think she really has done the personal work. She has married, I think a convict who I guess has done very weird things. That's like caring about a hater online who says the same things, whether it was Nicki Minaj or a fake account that's like mental illness coming at me." Farrah stated.

The conflict between Nicki Minaj and Farrah Abraham, explained

Rapper Nicki Minaj sparked a brief yet intense feud with Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham after Nicki criticized Abraham's behavior towards her mother on Teen Mom, cursing her in the process, on X. The rapper tweeted:

"Farrah is a c*nt to her mother"

According to People, in 2016, a fan reacted to the tweet, highlighting an incident from the show where Abraham's daughter slapped her. Nicki instantly retweeted, calling out Abraham:

“she was like b**ch go do some p**n & leave gramma alone.”

In response, Abraham challenged Minaj’s authority to comment, pointing out that she’s not a parent and calling her videos adult-themed.

Nicki Minaj Presents: Pink Friday 2 World Tour - New York - (Image via Getty)

The dispute intensified as Minaj hurled more insults, including mocking Abraham’s grammar, while Abraham defended her relationship with her mom and labeled Minaj an “ignorant minion.”

The feud quickly went viral on X, with users taking sides and celebrities like Chrissy Teigen weighing in on the unfolding drama.

The feud ended with Farah Abraham, stating:

"To be clear my mom doesn't help me I help her. I love & care for my mom. Stop disgusting talk"

The Dumb Blonde Podcast featuring Farrah Abraham was candid and unfiltered, as she openly shared her emotions and feelings about Nicki Minaj. Feeling insulted and confused by Niki’s remarks, as a mother and a woman herself, she shared her struggles with mental health and the emotional toll it has taken on her.

However, in the end, she concluded that such behavior—lashing out and publicly attacking others—doesn't warrant her attention, as it stems from unresolved mental or emotional issues.

The mother-daughter, joined by Bunnie Xo, further discussed fame, family ties, and Farrah's upcoming comedy show on the Dumb Blonde Podcast.

