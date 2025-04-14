Farrah Abraham talks about suffering from "face dysmorphia," defends supporting daughter Sophia getting her tongue pierced

American reality television personality Farrah Abraham, appeared alongside her daughter Sophia, as guests for a new episode of Bunnie XO's Dumb Blonde Podcast.

The episode, "A Different Side of Farrah," was uploaded to YouTube on April 13, 2025. It featured the reality TV star exploring themes of fame, family, and her issues with face dysmorphia.

Around the 5-minute mark, Farrah Abraham seemingly recounted her appearance on "Botched," a reality TV show where expert surgeons help people by attempting to correct plastic surgeries that went wrong.

Farrah then highlights the various comments she heard from people online, regarding her plastic surgery, stating:

"I took out my chin implant and for some reason people always go back and compare "Farrah looks great like this" with the face that had a chin implant, a swollen nose from a surgery. I was actually really depressed"

She continued by explaining why she believed that year to be "the lowest point" in her life, claiming:

"It's like a face dysmorphia. Like when you have body dysmorphia, I had that at that time, when I had that chin implant. So for people to say "Oh we love Farah better then when I was definitely like anti-myself... That was just like way too much, so I love my face now. I love who I am. I love coming back to myself"

"I learned so much about consent culture" - Farrah Abraham speaks on her relationship with daughter Sophia

Bunnie then leads the conversation into Farrah Abraham's relationship with her daughter, exploring Sophia's decision to get her tongue pierced.

The reality TV star seemingly dismisses claims of her "bad parenting" by highlighting the importance of fostering a consensual environment at home. Farrah explains that she doesn't want to "reject her child," instead wanting to ensure Sophia feels safe and supported.

Bunnie XO in the Dumb Blonde Podcast episode "A Different Side of Farrah" uploaded to YouTube on April 13, 2025 (Image via YouTube/@BunnieXo)

"I learned so much about consent culture, and leading with that, and allowing someone to have their will, their rights, their freedoms. I think that's just very important on maybe the littlest things like a piercing or tattoos and so I'm just again those three things: Seen, Safe, and Supported, that's all I need to be for my child," Farrah said.

Farrah Abraham then revisits her childhood and her relationship with her parents, claiming that her mother called her a "witch" for wanting to get a rhinoplasty, which is plastic surgery that restructures one's nose.

She explains the need for having "self-worth" and not seeking validation from other people, especially in the entertainment industry, stating:

"I know that that doesn't give anyone self-worth like feeling worthy. You know if you have fame or if you have anything, your self-worth needs to be built up so that you are not vulnerable for other things. Like I was very much predatored on and still dealing with some of those problems, so I'm just trying to set up a next generation to have that safe place."

Sophia and Farrah Abraham in the Dumb Blonde Podcast episode "A Different Side of Farrah" uploaded to YouTube on April 13, 2025 (Image via YouTube/@BunnieXo)

While speaking on their relationship, Sophia corrects her mother's notion of her being part of the "emo sub-culture" by claiming she's "goth". The TikTok star continues by explaining the difference between the two subcultures, stating:

"I do know that there is many types of goths out there like traditional goth and regular goth, but emo is like regular dark clothes and accessories. I mean today I'm kind of emo cause I didn't want to go all out. But goth is like black dresses, corsets, and lots of jewelry, sometimes belts. I follow a lot of goth people on Tik Tok and they are so cool. I admire them"

In her recent March 2025 interview with People Magazine, Farrah Abraham spoke on her teenage pregnancy, highlighting her support for "young moms". The reality TV star reportedly got pregnant with Sophia at the age of 16.

