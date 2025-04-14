What is The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Shamea Morton’s net worth? Details explored

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is currently airing season 16 of the famous reality show which saw Shamea Morton become a full-time member. Shamea previously appeared in the show as a friend of Porsha Williams, making several guest appearances over the years. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Shamea’s net worth in the year 2025 is $12 million.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star married Gerald Mwangi in July 2017. The couple share two daughters, Shya, 6, and Shiloh, 2. The family lives in a $9 million home which is spread across 21,000-square-foot.

While Shamea has made a name for herself in the entertainment industry as a singer and an actress, Gerald is successful in the mechanical contracting business.

Shamea is an Atlanta native who was born in Atlanta on May 13, 1982. She studied broadcast journalism at Morris Brown College and later earned a dual degree from Georgia State University in psychology and sociology.

She was also a cheerleader for the Atlanta Hawks and Atlanta Falcons.

After getting her degrees, she turned to acting with movies like Will Trent, Ride Along 2, Drumline, and CrazySexyCool: The TLC Story alongside her The Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star Drew Sidora.

Through her acting career, Shamea has been able to amass over 843,000 followers on her Instagram. Shamea's fans can follow her on @shameamorton.

Shamea Morton opens up about new cast dynamics on The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Shamea Morton discussed the new season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, during a March 30, 2025 interview with Parade. Shamea expressed her belief that the show's refreshed format and youthful energy are contributing to its success.

She thinks the new cast members are bringing a fun and lively vibe to the series.

Some fans initially felt that Shamea Morton's addition to the show was unexpected, but after the premiere episode aired, many dubbed her "new Shamea".

Shamea, however, believes she hasn't changed and has always been her authentic self. She thinks she didn't get to show her personality fully in the past, often attending events without being "mic'd".

"It's just such an honor to just be here in this space, to be able to just showcase my life in its entirety... I'm excited and I'm eager to share it with the world, because it's been over a decade that I haven't been able to," stated The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Shamea.

Shamea described the new cast as a "fresh and organic" group, similar to a close-knit sisterhood. She was particularly excited to work with her friend, Porsha Williams, as she enjoyed the opportunity to spend time with her and get paid for it.

However, she acknowledged that their friendship faced some challenges during the season.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star further discussed the ongoing drama between Kenya Moore and Brit Eady, saying she doesn't know how the situation will unfold on the show.

However, she noted that both parties involved have done questionable things, and as the season progresses, viewers will get to see more about the personalities and motivations involved.

"I think that's what happens in this group. You go low and some people just go all the way low, and then it's like this back and forth instead of taking the high road," stated Shamea.

Shamea Morton also stated in the interview that the rest of the season will be different and exciting for fans. She believes the new cast dynamic will appeal to viewers, who will find someone they can relate to and enjoy watching.

Watch new episodes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta on Sundays at 8 pm ET on Bravo and the next day on Peacock.

