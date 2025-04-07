"Looking for a moment" — The Real Housewives of Atlanta fans share their opinions on Brit's apology to Kenya

The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16 returned with a new episode, titled About Last Night, on April 6, 2025. It saw Kenya host her hair spa's grand opening, which her co-stars were invited to. Brit, who clashed with Kenya in the previous episode, also arrived at the event, hoping to apologize to Kenya for her behavior and make amends. She eventually apologized to Kenya but was ignored.

Ad

"I just wanted to apologize and just give you these [flowers]," Brit said.

The previous episode saw Brit and Kenya lock horns after the former mentioned a "pistol" and made Kenya feel threatened. However, in this week's episode, Brit said she wanted to apologize to Kenya for her actions and bring her flowers to ensure her gesture was "thoughtful." She said she "genuinely" wanted to "make things right."

Ad

Trending

However, Kenya was not too pleased with her presence at the event, and completely overlooked her when she tried to apologize and hand her the bouquet. Consequently, Brit decided to leave. Shortly after she did, Kenya proceeded to reveal private and graphic photographs of Brit, leading to her suspension.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta fans on X commented on Brit's apology. While many said she should have apologized right after the incident, others refused to believe it was genuine.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Brit could’ve reached out to Kenya the next day instead of speaking to the ladies but noooo she wana say the apology at her event cus she’s looking for a moment," a fan wrote.

"Brit you’re only sorry because everybody said u looked a d*mn fool. You not fooling anyone," another fan commented.

Ad

"Brit thought flowers and a card would erase what she did last episode. If she was really sorry, she would have called Kenya BEFORE her event and not try to have another moment at Kenya’s grand opening," a netizen tweeted.

While many fans of The Real Housewives of Atlanta criticized Brit for apologizing to Kenya at her event, others claimed it was not genuine.

Ad

"I’m confused by the tweets saying Brit is actually apologizing. She keeps saying I did it BUT, which isn’t an apology," a user reacted.

"If Brit was really sorry she would’ve apologized to Kenya BEFORE going to her event but instead she went groveling to everybody else first ??" a person commented.

Ad

"Seeing how all this had the possibility to be avoidable is p*ssing me of. Brit should’ve hit Kenya up immediately & apologized," another fan wrote.

"Brit’s apology is falling on deaf ears, especially since she claimed she never made the threats," one user posted.

Other fans of The Real Housewives of Atlanta expressed a similar sentiment.

Ad

"Production told Brit to apologize and that’s the reason she was given so much confessionals “taking accountability”she obviously dgaf," a person reacted.

"I believe Production told Brit to apologize I don’t think she has any remorse at all," another netizen commented.

"I'm proud of you" — The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kelli praises Brit for wanting to apologize to Kenya

Ad

While heading to Kenya's hair spa opening, Brit told Kelli that she brought the flowers to give to Kenya, hoping to showcase her change in "intentions" and willingness to start afresh.

"I'm proud of you," Kelli responded.

While speaking to The Real Housewives of Atlanta cameras, Brit confessed she wanted to attend the event because she wanted Kenya to accept her apology. She added that she even got her a card.

Ad

The pair then discussed the passing of Brit's aunt, Karen. Brit revealed that her aunt died of a heart attack and added that it took a toll on her since it reminded her of her later father. She confided in Kelli that she was in a "weird place" since her aunt's death and the feud with Kenya happened around the same time.

Ad

While reflecting on the Kenya situation, Brit said:

"I went too far, you know, and I can recognize when I go too far."

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star hoped she and Kenya could become friends. Kelli chimed in, saying that Kenya should appreciate Brit because she decided to show up at an event which was significant for her.

However, Kenya had other plans. After Brit left the event, Kenya asked security to throw the "fake" bouquet away along with the card. Meanwhile, Brit spoke to Kelli, saying she did her part by extending the olive branch.

Ad

The Real Housewives of Atlanta can be streamed on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raina Saha Raina Saha is a pop culture writer who covers reality TV at Sportskeeda. While pursuing her master's degree in Comparative Literature, Raina explored various genres of media and later joined the field professionally, after being drawn to all things pop-culture.



Raina has previously worked on several research projects for Zee Entertainment Enterprises, analyzing TRP trends for daily soaps and has presented her research at international conferences. Although an avid follower of the entertainment world, it is the unscripted nature of reality TV that excites Raina the most, owing to its relatability, unexpected twists, and the suspense and drama the shows offer.



For Raina, diligent research and providing accurate information from authentic sources are key to her reporting process. She relies on thorough fact-checking for her stories and continuously updates data post-publication to ensure the content is relevant and accurate at all times.



Raina's favorite artist is Miley Cyrus, whose personality and career-driven attitude she admires. Growing up watching Hannah Montana and listening to Miley’s songs, Raina is thrilled by the artist’s achievements, including her first Grammy win in 2024.



Outside of work, Raina enjoys traveling, especially to the hills, and exploring different restaurants to try new dishes. Know More