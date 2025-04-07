"2 people should've lost their peach!" — The Real Housewives of Atlanta fans criticize production's shocking decision to stop filming with Kenya Moore

The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16 released episode 5, titled About Last Night, on April 6, 2025. The segment saw Kenya Moore showcasing private and graphic images of Brit Eady at the grand opening of her hair spa as a reaction to her "pistol" threat in the previous episode. However, Kenya's decision to reveal sensitive information did not sit well with her co-stars or with Bravo.

Ad

Consequently, they decided to suspend Kenya and not film with her for the rest of the season. Toward the end of the episode, the screen turned black, and it read:

"Based on Kenya's behavior, the decision was made to cease filming with her this season."

Kenya's co-stars also walked out of her event, with some unwilling to be part of the feud and others critical of her retaliation. While they looked down on Brit's "pistol" comment, they disagreed with Kenya's reaction and decision to reveal someone's private life to the public. Kenya had brought screenshots and images of Brit that showcased her engaging in intimate activities.

Ad

Trending

The Real Housewives of Atlanta fans on X commented on Kenya's suspension from the season, calling out production for not taking necessary measures when Brit threatened her. They criticized Bravo for only coming at Kenya, convinced that both deserved to be reprimanded. However, many believed Kenya's reaction was warranted as a response to a threat.

A RHOA fan reacts to Kenya's suspension (Image via X/@livelovesimone)

"I HATE how Kenya retaliated but the way Bravo handled this (TO ME) was unfair. 2 people should’ve lost their peach!" a fan wrote.

Ad

"Both Brit and Kenya were wrong, but Brit started it. Production should’ve reprimanded both of them. Thee End," another fan commented.

"So @KenyaMoore sharing internet screenshots is enough for Bravo to “cease” filming with her? But Brit threatening her with a gun the week prior was not concerning behavior to Bravo?" a netizen tweeted.

Ad

Many fans of The Real Housewives of Atlanta supported Kenya amid the feud.

"Reason why I’m still on Kenya side is because had production handled the “Gun Threats accordingly, the retaliation could’ve been PREVENTED. “Cause & effect,” Brit’s constant poking and pressing for an issue CAUSED a response from Kenya . Simple," a user reacted.

"Why did production not intervene after Brit mentioned a gun in relation to her coworker? I'm not understanding how they can justify letting that slide," a person commented.

Ad

"Kenya Moore is the most disrespected housewife of all the franchises. Why does production hate her so much ? She brings so much to the show and receives nothing in return," another fan wrote.

"Whatever Kenya Moore does tonight on the show is warranted, brit threatened her and #RHOA fans already established that you can't tell someone how to respond to a threat. I stand with Kenya summer the moment Moore," one user posted.

Ad

Other The Real Housewives of Atlanta fans expressed a similar sentiment.

"I will say this both Parties should have been suspended, not just one person… I Feel like production wanted the social media discourse and have the show Trend," a person reacted.

"How did they not suspend Britt? Cause if we arguing and a b**ch talk about a g*n it’s on and poppin from there so if Kenya was a different girl that could have gotten reallll bad," another commented.

Ad

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Shamea says Kenya's actions were "too much"

Ad

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya gathered her co-stars and guests at her hair spa's grand opening and told them that she did "a little research" on Brit and found out "who this b**ch is." At first, she pulled out images of Brit's face, highlighting her cosmetic surgeries, referring to her as a "h*e."

Kenya then said that her private investigator found more information on Brit before showcasing private and sensitive screenshots and images of Brit, accusing her of being a "video h*e." The third board of screenshots and images, showing "nasty work," was not telecast even with censoring.

Ad

"Due to the graphic nature of these photographs, Bravo had chosen not to exhibit them," the screen said.

Ad

Shamea was surprised by Kenya's behavior, admitting that she could not believe her eyes. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Porsha confessed she was "mortified" and refused to stand there and let others assume she was in agreement with Kenya's actions.

"I know it's like okay, tit for tat sometimes in this group. I know. You go low, I go lower. But this? This is too much," Shamea remarked.

Ad

Angela chimed in, saying she was "flabbergasted" and regretted telling Brit to show support to Kenya. She added that Kenya's actions were "distasteful," and "uncalled for" and "hurtful." Although the ladies sympathized with her, they disagreed with how she chose to retaliate, that too, in public.

Soon after, Porsha called production, requesting them to take their mics off and stop filming.

Stream The Real Housewives of Atlanta exclusively on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raina Saha Raina Saha is a pop culture writer who covers reality TV at Sportskeeda. While pursuing her master's degree in Comparative Literature, Raina explored various genres of media and later joined the field professionally, after being drawn to all things pop-culture.



Raina has previously worked on several research projects for Zee Entertainment Enterprises, analyzing TRP trends for daily soaps and has presented her research at international conferences. Although an avid follower of the entertainment world, it is the unscripted nature of reality TV that excites Raina the most, owing to its relatability, unexpected twists, and the suspense and drama the shows offer.



For Raina, diligent research and providing accurate information from authentic sources are key to her reporting process. She relies on thorough fact-checking for her stories and continuously updates data post-publication to ensure the content is relevant and accurate at all times.



Raina's favorite artist is Miley Cyrus, whose personality and career-driven attitude she admires. Growing up watching Hannah Montana and listening to Miley’s songs, Raina is thrilled by the artist’s achievements, including her first Grammy win in 2024.



Outside of work, Raina enjoys traveling, especially to the hills, and exploring different restaurants to try new dishes. Know More