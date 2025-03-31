"For every action, there's a reaction"— The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Shamea Morton chimes in on Kenya Moore and Brit Eady's feud 

The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16 newcomer Shamea Morton recently spoke to Parade Magazine about one of the season's ongoing storylines, the tension between original cast member, Kenya Moore, and newbie, Brit Eady.

For the unversed, in June 2024, Kenya Moore confirmed her exit from the Bravo show and it was later revealed that she leaked intimate photos of the newcomer. In November of the same year, the RHOA cast member took "full responsibility" for her actions while on Tamron Hall. Events leading up to Kenya's removal and the image leak have been playing out in season 16, which is currently on air.

Shamea Morton spoke to the publication soon after the season premiered earlier this month and chimed in on Kenya and Brit's feud. The cast member said that Kenya went "too far" and added that Brit had also done some "not-so-nice things."

"You know, for every action, there's a reaction," Shamea added.

Shamea Morton teases tension between Kenya Moore and Brit Eady in The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16

During the same interview with Parade, The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16 cast member opened up further about the ongoing feud. She said that the audience would see who Brit was and why Kenya felt the need to "go so far."

She added that it was what typically happened in the RHOA group. Shamea said that one person would go "low," followed by others going "all the way."

"And then it's like this back and forth instead of taking the high road," she added.

Shamea further touched upon being promoted to a full cast member from a friend of the cast and said that it was "very different." The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16 star noted that it was an "honor" to be on the show and to share her life. She said she was excited because it had been over a decade since she had been able to do that.

Chiming in on the addition of several new cast members in season 16, she said it was like a "sister circle." The cast member, who is good friends with Porsha Williams, said that the two had "challenging times" in the season but said that every friendship had its ups and downs.

"But, I feel that we do a pretty decent job navigating through it. We'll see," she added.

What happened between Kenya Moore and Brit Eady in RHOA season 16 episode 4

In Sunday's episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16, Angela Oakley's Bank Party took a turn when Brit and Kenya locked horns once again. As the cast went around picking up chits that had questions about each other, Brit asked Kenya if she was "capable" of speaking to her kindly and assured her it wasn't her question.

Kenya told The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16 star that she was capable of being kind to everyone and believed she had been treating everyone with kindness. Brit told her they were specifically talking about her.

"Sweetheart, please," Kenya said.

Brit asked her, "Why?" And told her she had the floor. Kenya told the RHOA star she could have the "moment" she wanted while Brit claimed it wasn't that. The two went back and forth arguing about the same, after which, Kenya said she could speak to everyone kindly and said she was not going to play such "childish games."

The cast started to leave while Brit hurled insults at Kenya. As the cast broke down into smaller groups, the cast member said she wanted to call her husband, who cared about her, while Kenya gathered her things and started to walk out with Drew Sidora.

The two crossed paths, and Brit said she was going to move to the side to be aware of her surroundings. Brit further said she and the others were not done because they were still living the "moment," and while Kelli asked if she wanted to call Kenny to see if he was outside.

"I don't play them games! I got whip, motherf*cking pistols, everything," Brit said.

Tune in on April 6, 2025, to see what happens next on The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16.

