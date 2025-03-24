"I’m a little ???”— The Real Housewives of Atlanta fans criticize Porsha for calling out Shamea

Episode 3 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16 was released on March 23. The episode saw the housewives attending Kelli's charity event at Balmain's, where Shamea and Angela got into a disagreement, Drew met her lawyer to discuss her divorce further, while Porsha went to a spa, to unwind with her mother, Diana.

Here, she told her how stressed she had been following her divorce proceedings with Simon. She also brought up how Kelli told the others that Porsha stole Simon from his previous partner, Falynn, and how Shamea defended Porsha when Kelli was spreading such things in her absence.

Diana's opinion on this was that Shamea shouldn't have relayed the information to Porsha. She thought that if she claimed to be a good friend of hers, she shouldn't have told her what the others were talking about her behind her back. Porsha stated that Shamea had to stick up for her, and said, "it is what it is."

Fans of The Real Housewives of Atlanta criticized Porsha and her mom's views about Shamea on X.

"Mm. I’m a little ??? about Porsha just believing Kelli that Shamea served it up crazy in the retelling when Kelli was literally yelling why you stole that lady’s husband the first time y'all met? Would Shamea lie about what happen?" a fan said.

"Porsha don't even try to do that. Shamea protected her by saying that yet that's a problem. Porsha is full of shit and Shamea has always been a good friend to her," said another fan.

"I love Porsha but why are you making an issue with Shamea with that girl had ya back…," added a third.

"Porsha won't ever say it but there's so much subtext and smoke in her scenes with Shamea. It's the fact that Shamea is getting her shine on the main stage and is no longer being relegated on #RHOA to being one of her backups," commented one.

Fans of The Real Housewives of Atlanta also called out Diana for criticizing Shamea for telling Porsha about the other ladies talking about her.

"PORSHA needs to watch Shamea? Ms. Diane have you met your daughter," an X user wrote.

"Ms. Diane looks like she might have caused a rift between the friends. I wonder if it was because Shamea is living the life she was hoping for her daughter or feel her daughter deserves it more," another user wrote.

"It's crazy cus the girls giving Shamea all this mess about sticking up for Porsha meanwhile Porsha talking bad about Shamea. Porsha is not Shamea friend," commented one.

"Porsha manufacturing her beef with Shamea over Kelli's actions is so calculated. She's really reaching since she can't film with Simon and that home LOL," added another.

What else did Porsha and Diana discuss in The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16 episode 3?

When Porsha took her mom to the spa, she stated in The Real Housewives of Atlanta confessional that it was hard for a parent to see their child going through a bad relationship. So, her mom had been her confidant and her support system through her ongoing divorce.

Porsha told her mom that she was doing this meditation because her public divorce was bringing her a lot of negativity. She said the massage time was when her head felt clear.

Porsha then explained in The Real Housewives of Atlanta confessional that her first divorce was very different because she felt like she was going through the divorce with him. She felt lonely this time because there was no communication with Simon.

"I always felt like he was your protector and for the first time it felt like you were on an island all by yourself," her mom said.

Porsha said that people going through a divorce do communicate away from the attorneys but it wasn't the case with Simon and her. She stated that she reached out to his pastor, his older cousin, and some of his older uncles to make him talk to her, but there was no response from him.

New episodes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16 are released every Monday at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

