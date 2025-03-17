"Insane"- The Real Housewives of Atlanta fans react to Porsha revealing she was Simon's fifth wife

The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16 episode 2 was released on March 16, 2025. The episode continued where the last one left off, as Drew tried to answer why she was hanging out with Porsha's ex, Dennis. The cast member told Porsha that Dennis was like a brother to her and that he wanted her to record a song for him because it was for Porsha.

Later, Porsha met Kenya and they discussed the topic further before getting into the details of Porsha's divorce from Simon. She had previously discussed the divorce in episode 1 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16.

When Kenya tried to confirm if Porsha was Simon's fourth wife, Porsha corrected her, saying that she was actually his fifth wife. She revealed that Simon had had a fake marriage before her and that it counted.

Fans of The Real Housewives of Atlanta who watched the episode took to X to react to Porsha revealing that she was Simon's fifth wife. While one person called it "actually insane," others noted that it was wild as they said that her "tomfoolery is soo so annoying."

"Being someone’s fifth wife is actually insane," a fan said.

"Porsha saying she was Simon’s fifth wife was wild! That alone would’ve had me looking at that man sideways," said another.

"Porsha was walking round here being THE FIFTH WIFE of a con artist and was acting like she had the golden ticket to the chocolate factory. Meanwhile she was getting pulled over by the police and detained at customs," added a third.

"Porsha was Simon’s FIFTH wife!!! Her tomfoolery is so so annoying. And the audacity she has to hold others to a standard lower than what she has for herself is beyond me," wrote one.

Some fans of The Real Housewives of Atlanta wondered why Porsha wanted to marry Simon after knowing that he had been married four times before.

"Porsha knew 1 of 4 marriages were fake but still wanted to marry Simon?She thought being someone’s FIFTH wife was a good idea???" an X user wrote.

"Porsha was that man’s Fifth wife? Girllll you didn’t even try to do a background check on the man, just saw straight $$," another user wrote.

"Porsha willing being a fifth wife to Simon, knowing that he had a previous fake marriage, tell us everything we need to know about her," commented one.

"“Fifth marriage / because it was fake” so does that… count? Or no haha," wrote one.

What else did Porsha reveal about Simon on The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16, episode 2?

On the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Kenya asked Porsha how they got to the divorce. Porsha told her that she wasn't aware of certain things that her now-ex-husband had been lying to her about.

She recalled asking him about an incident when things got tough with the police. According to Porsha, Simon told her that one time he was sitting in a car and didn't know it was stolen.

He added that being a person who had a green card, he couldn't have anything on his record, so the police was "harassing" him even more. This led to a judgment being passed on him, which revealed all his past crimes that Porsha had no idea about. These crimes included credit card fraud, bank fraud, and even identity theft.

Porsha also revealed that when she went to her mom's house, one of the cameras in her house was still on. When she checked the footage, she found out that Simon used to bring women home. Kenya agreed saying:

"Don't bring ho*s up in my house."

Porsha added that it was the house where their children lived. She came to The Real Housewives of Atlanta confessional to say that the man wasn't honest to her which in the end was the reason for their split.

New episodes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16 come out on Sundays at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

