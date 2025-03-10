"I just wanna be let go"— The Real Housewives Of Atlanta's Porsha comments on filing for divorce against Simon

The Real Housewives Of Atlanta season 16 episode 1, Welcome Back Peaches, premiered on Bravo on March 9. In this episode, Porsha Williams contacted her attorney, Randy Kessler, to file for divorce from her husband, Simon Guobadia.

Porsha had reached her breaking point with the lies she was hearing from Simon and felt that their communication had changed significantly. She wanted to protect her assets, and since she had signed a prenup, she was determined to enforce it by filing for divorce.

After consulting with her attorney, she disclosed in her confessional that Simon was once the type of man she would have stood by forever. However, she admitted that he had changed, becoming someone she no longer recognized. Later, she confided in her attorney that she was ready to let go of their relationship and move on.

"Now I just wanna be let go and I just wanna just move on," Porsha said.

The Real Housewives Of Atlanta star Porsha discusses the logistics of her divorce

In The Real Housewives Of Atlanta season 16, episode 1, Porsha Williams visited her attorney, Randy Kessler, to discuss the logistics of filing for divorce from her husband, Simon. This was Porsha's second time filing for divorce with Randy's help.

However, this time, she emphasized that she was wiser and had chosen to secure a prenup, recognizing her increased responsibilities, especially as a mother. The Real Housewives Of Atlanta star told her attorney that Simon was not discussing their finances with her.

She feared receiving a foreclosure notice that she couldn't afford to pay, so she wanted to ensure that she had the financial means to manage the situation and take necessary action if it happened.

"I felt the need to file when I did to protect assets. Our home is very important to me, it literally was what we both wanted when we envisioned the future. And you know, I have definitely made it a home, but both of us have 50-50 interests in the house," she added in her confessional.

Porsha further shared that since she and Simon had equal ownership of the house, he wasn't permitting her to film there for the episodes.

Randy Kessler noted that the court gave her the right to live in the house. He suggested they could propose an extra document that might grant permission from the court for filming in the house.

"So we're just gonna go ahead and fill out an emergency request so that the court can say, 'Hey, this is impacting her longevity, her ability to earn income,'" attorney Asha Howard chimed.

In addition to the filming issue, Porsha shared that she discovered her husband had been lying to her about many things. She found that he had lied about not having a real green card, his attempts to get citizenship, and past fraud and scamming incidents.

The Real Housewives Of Atlanta star felt like her "back was so against the wall," believing that the only way to escape the situation was to enforce her prenuptial agreement by filing for divorce from her husband.

In her confessional, Porsha shared that she once had confidence in the communication in her marriage. However, she has recently felt a growing disconnect, which she suspects is intentional.

"I reached out to him not long ago, about two weeks ago. Tryna just see where we can find some peace in this. And now he doesn't want to communicate at all. I'm just giving up on that part. So now I have to become the person and he's saying. Now I have to be cold. Now I have to just move forward in the court process," she added.

By the end of The Real Housewives Of Atlanta segment, Porsha told her attorney that she just wanted to let go of her relationship with Simon and move forward.

The Real Housewives Of Atlanta season 16 episodes are released every Sunday at 8 pm ET/PT on Bravo and are available to watch on Peacock the next day.

