The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16: Complete list of cast members explored

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is set to return for season 16 after a brief hiatus. The reality series is set to premiere on Bravo on Sunday, March 9, 2025, with new episodes available to stream on Peacock the next day. The show creators declared a major cast reshuffle for season 16 to present audiences with new viewpoints and dynamics after season 15 concluded in 2023.

Porsha Williams, Drew Sidora, and Cynthia Bailey will return as a "friend" of the housewives, allowing fans to expect some recognizable faces in the next season. Phaedra Parks is set to come back later this season, with Bailey mentioning that Parks will arrive just in time to create some drama and revive past friendships.

New additions to the cast include Shamea Morton, Brittany Eady, Kelli Ferrell, and Angela Oakley, promising to bring new drama and dynamics. Kenya Moore was initially included in season 16 but abruptly left the show following an explicit photo scandal involving a fellow cast member.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 16 cast list explored

Some of the names not set to return from season 15 include Kandi Burruss, Shereé Whitfield, Marlo Hampton, and Sanya Richards Ross, marking a shift in cast dynamics.

Returning cast members in season 16 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta

1) Porsha Williams (Age: 43)

Porsha Williams from The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16 (Image via Bravo)

After departing the series in season 13, Porsha is making her comeback for season 16. A major plotline for her in the new season centers on her divorce from Simon Guobadia and the complications surrounding the matter.

The season's trailer highlights the divorce process by showing her speaking with her attorneys to safeguard her property and her rights to use her house for filming. Relationships amongst the cast members are further complicated by rumors of her castmate Drew's questionable partnership with her ex-fiancé, Dennis McKinley.

2) Cynthia Bailey (Age: 57)

Cynthia Bailey from The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16 (Image via Bravo)

Returning in a "Friends of the Housewives" capacity, Cynthia Bailey rejoins to season 16 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. She will come back to the franchise as a friend, allowing her to engage in important events and outings with the women. She was a full-time housewife from seasons 3 through 13.

In the new season, she will play the role of mediator during any drama and a voice of reason among the group. Fans are anticipating her interactions with Porsha and Kenya Moore. The teaser hints at Cynthia's attempt at making peace with Kenya after past tensions

3) Drew Sidora (Age: 39)

Drew Sidora from The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16 (Image via Bravo)

Drew Sidora, a participant in season 15, has been confirmed to return for the new season, highlighting her personal life, particularly her ongoing divorce from Ralph Pittman. The season centers on the divorce proceedings, emphasizing her journey through this challenging period.

Aside from The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Drew is said to be focusing on being a single mother while also pursuing her career in acting and singing.

4) Phaedra Parks (Age: 49)

Phaedra Parks from The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16 (Image via Bravo)

Following a six-season hiatus, Phaedra Parks makes her comeback to The Real Housewives of Atlanta in season 16. She is described as bringing her wit, drama, and legal acumen back to the franchise. She was fired after season 9 for spreading rumors about cast member Kandi Burruss. Phaedra made her return to the franchise official on Instagram in July 2024.

Later in season 16, she will feature as a full-time housewife. Her return is highlighted by her reunion with Porsha Williams, her former close friend on the show, known together as "Frick and Frack." Their dynamic is expected to be a key element of the season.

5) Shamea Morton (Age: 42)

Shamea Morton from The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16 (Image via Bravo)

Season 16 will signify Shamea Morton's return to the cast. In the next season, she will assume the role of a full-time housewife, advancing from her previous position of "friend" in the series. Since 2015, she has played various roles in the show. Expected key themes in Shamea's narrative in the series involve her career in entertainment, her friendships among the group, and her involvement in the Atlanta elite social scene.

She shares a deep bond with Porsha Williams, which has been showcased in past seasons. However, season 16 teases some "miscommunications" or "rough waves" between them, which could lead to tension or drama.

New cast members announced for season 16 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta

1) Kelli Ferrell (Age: Unknown)

Kelli Ferrell from The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16 (Image via Bravo)

Kelli Ferrell is a new addition to RHOA for season 16, bringing her entrepreneurial spirit, personal drama, and culinary expertise to the show. Kelli finalized her divorce in 2024 from Chuvalo Mark Ferrell, with whom she shares three daughters.

Her divorce experience, which spanned nearly three years, is said to add to her narrative in the season. It is set to highlight allegations of fraud, restraining orders, and unauthorized business decisions regarding her popular Atlanta restaurant, Nana's Chicken-N-Waffles. Kelli joins the show, bringing her post-divorce life, her business, and her role as a single mother to the forefront.

2) Brittany Eady (Age: 37)

Brittany Eady from The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16 (Image via Bravo)

Alongside other new housewives, Brit Eady makes her debut as a new face on RHOA season 16. In the professional space, she founded her own company under Allstate in 2020 and works as an insurance agent and businesswoman. Her professional life is highlighted as a significant part of her storyline.

During the filming of season 16, Brit found herself at the center of significant drama with Kenya Moore. There was an incident where Kenya allegedly displayed explicit photos of Brit at an event, leading to Kenya's suspension from the show. This event is widely discussed among fans who expect to see the fallout in the new episodes.

3) Angela Oakley (Age: 43)

Angela Oakley from The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16 (Image via Bravo)

Season 16 introduces Angela Oakley as one of the new housewives, accompanied by her husband, NBA legend Charles Oakley. They got married in 2016, and as season 16 was being filmed, their eighth wedding anniversary was drawing near. According to her description, they can be seen getting ready for a vow renewal in one episode.

The season teases some underlying issues in their marriage as they attend the couple's therapy sessions. This process is expected to reveal complexities in their relationship, adding depth to Angela's storyline. Additionally, she will be seen in a heated argument with Shanea Morton, which suggests their friendship did not start off well on the show.

Stay tuned for more updates on The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16.

