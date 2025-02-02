The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16: Release date, cast, and more explored

Bravo's popular reality show The Real Housewives of Atlanta is set to return for season 16 on Sunday, March 9, 2025, at 8 pm ET. The episodes will be available to stream the next day on Peacock. Season 16 returns following a brief hiatus due to cast restructuring, promising new creative directions and cast dynamics.

Bravo has announced that the new season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta will return with both returning and new housewives, bringing a fresh perspective to the long-running series.

Some familiar faces fans may recognize in the new season include Porsha Williams and Drew Sidora, who return as full-time housewives, and Cynthia Bailey, who will return as a "friend" of the housewives.

Meanwhile, The Traitors alum Phaedra Parks is making a special return to join the ladies later in the season.

Trending

On January 30, Bravo released the official trailer for season 16, which gave fans a glimpse of the new additions to the main cast, including Shamea Morton Mwangi, Brittany Eady, Kelli Ferrell, and Angela Oakley, who is married to NBA legend Charles Oakley.

The trailer also featured Kenya Moore, who was originally part of the main cast but had to drop out of the show mid-filming due to an alleged explicit photo scandal.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16 returning cast details

Season 16 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta will see the anticipated return of longtime housewives Porsha, Cynthia, and Phaedra. Furthermore, some notable exits from the new season include the departure of several season 15 members, including Kandi Burruss, Shereé Whitfield, Marlo Hampton, and Sanya Richard-Ross.

This shakeup aims to present viewers with fresh dynamics and drama.

After eight seasons as a wife, Porsha left the show following season 13. She previously hinted that in the upcoming season, she would discuss her divorce from Simon Guobadia.

In a confessional that aired during Bravo Fan Fest in November 2024, she explained:

“In my relationship with Simon, I felt like that if I had him by my side, we would conquer anything, However, I started just realizing a lot of different things that turned out to be untruth.”

During the fest, Porsha told People that she had to "recalibrate" when she returned to filming the new season after a few years away from the show. She also explained how she put limits on the topics she would discuss with specific cast members as she continues to navigate her divorce.

In the trailer, rumors about Drew Sidora's relationship with Porsha's ex, Dennis McKinley, begin to circulate, prompting Porsha to ask questions, leading to some tense moments in the series.

Meanwhile, Phaedra Parks will join the cast later in the season, bringing some "extra sass and spice," according to Bravo.

She departed The Real Housewives of Atlanta after season eight, and fellow housewife Cynthia expressed her anticipation regarding her longtime friend's return;

“It’s been a long time coming, Phaedra’s been away from the show for a while now, and I have to say she literally came in within, like, two and a half weeks left of filming and did something that’s never been done before the history of Housewives.”

Cynthia Bailey will also return in the new season as a "friend" to the cast. She served as a full-time housewife from seasons 3 to 13 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

In an interview with Us, she expressed how grateful she is to return to RHOA in a new role.

“As an official friend, I actually go on the trips and I’m actually with the ladies a lot more, I’m a little more in the mix this time. And for me, it’s the perfect situation for me because I miss the girls."

Kenya Moore was set to appear in the new season but got suspended from the show. The trailer gives fans a sneak peek of the scene when Moore shared explicit photos of a fellow cast member during a party, leading to her exit.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16 new cast members explored

In addition to the returning cast, season 16 added three new cast members; Brittany Eady, Kelli Ferrell, and Angela Oakley. Bravo also revealed that Shamea Mwangi will be promoted to a full-time wife after previously appearing as a friend in the series.

According to the cast descriptions, in the new season, Shamea focuses on her family, dealing with fears of another traumatic pregnancy while trying to maintain her long-time friendship with Porsha amidst the chaos.

In season 16, Kelli Ferrell introduces her vibrant personality while showcasing her culinary skills, while Brittany Eady promises to bring some "friendship friction and a catastrophic event" to the series.

Angela Oakley, married to NBA star Charles Oakley, adds another layer of intrigue with her high-society connections.

Season 16 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta focuses on new friendships, redefined alliances, and the luxurious yet dramatic lives of these women.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16 release time details

The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16 will premiere on Sunday, March, 9, at 8 pm ET on Bravo, with episodes available to stream the next day on Peacock. Here are release time details in different regions:

Region Release time Release date UTC 1:00 am March 10, 2025 Central European Time (CET) 2:00 am March 10, 2025 Eastern Standard Time (EST) 8:00 pm March 9, 2025 Pacific Standard Time (PST) 5:00 pm March 9, 2025 British Standard Time (BST) 1:00 am March 10, 2025 Indian Standard Time (IST) 6:30 am March 10, 2025 Japan Standard Time (JST) 10:00 am March 10, 2025 Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) 11:00 am March 10, 2025

Season 15 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta aired its final episode on August 27, 2023. The season noticed a drop in performance resulting in the studio doing a cast shakup for season 16 to revitalize the audience's interest in the show.

Filming for season 16 began in May 2024, after months of restructuring the cast, promising to bring new dynamics and returning favorites.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback