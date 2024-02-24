"It wasn't real love": Internet reacts to Porsha Williams filing for divorce from Simon Guobadia

The Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) stars, Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia, sparked divorce rumors after a media outlet, People, obtained court documents. The two met on the RHOA series, when the Nigerian-born businessman was married to his former co-star Falynn Guobadia. The two split up in 2021 when Porsha and Simon started dating.

As per E! Online, the pair announced their engagement in 2021, with Porsha claiming that they were crazy in life and were living life to the fullest. They officially tied the knot in November 2022, during a Nigerian native law and custom ceremony at the Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta amidst traditional Benin attire, singers, and dancers.

News of their divorce erupted after rumors of Guobadia's citizenship status went viral on the internet. However, a source allegedly told People that the divorce is unrelated to Guobadia's past, and the split has been an "ongoing matter."

Earlier this month, Porsha also announced that she is set to return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta for its 16th season and has signed a scripted deal with NBCUniversal.

After the news went viral, netizens commented that the two allegedly married so that Simon Guobadia could get U.S. citizenship, and Porsha Williams decided to split since he got deported.

As per Atlanta Black Star, the Nigerian businessman was reportedly denied permanent residency in the U.S. due to his criminal record. As per the outlet, Simon came to the U.S. on a six-month visitor's visa in 1982. He then returned to Nigeria in 1985 after overstaying his visa.

He was denied citizenship after marrying his first wife, Karron English, and came back to the US on another six-month visa in 1986. He didn't return home, that too again after the visa expired.

In 1987, Guobadia was arrested for felony bank and credit card fraud. Simon and Porsha Williams got married in 2022, during the time when Guobadia was denied citizenship again. The timing of the marriage raised eyebrows of RHOA fans.

Users also commented on the grand wedding ceremony when the two got married, while others hinted that Porsha Williams aims to protect her assets with the split since Simon's residency was denied.