Titled Soirees and Separations, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 13 episode 17 aired on February 22, 2023, on the Bravo network. This finale focused on the show's signature annual White Party event at SoFi Stadium, interweaving storylines involving both longtime housewife Kyle Richards and former housewife Denise Richards.

Tensions that had been simmering all season among the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills came to the forefront at the extravagant party.

Most notably, Kyle publicly addressed speculation about issues in her marriage with Mauricio Umansky, culminating in an on-camera announcement about the couple's decision to separate. Denise's appearance and interactions with current housewives also stirred drama.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills finale reveals Kyle Richards' marital turmoil and lavish White Party

The White Party at SoFi Stadium

The White Party, hosted at the sprawling SoFi Stadium, was a demonstration of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' signature lavish lifestyle. The event was marked by extravagant decorations, including opulent floral arrangements and sophisticated lighting, setting a tone of high-end elegance.

In the confessional, Kyle Richards expressed her views on the White Party:

“The White Party is very nostalgic for us because this has always been about our family.”

Erika Jayne's performance stood out as a centerpiece, her vocal prowess and commanding stage presence captivating the audience. Erika’s performance, featuring her popular track XXPEN$IVE, drew mixed reactions from the cast, with some showing enthusiastic support while others appeared less engaged.

The party also served as a canvas for the cast's interactions, with subtle exchanges and glances hinting at deeper stories and alliances forming in the background.

Marital struggles among the cast

The narrative took a poignant turn with the focus on Kyle and Mauricio's relationship. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills finale depicted moments showing the distance between Kyle and Mauricio leading up to their separation announcement.

The revelation elicited shocked reactions from some cast members and sympathy from others, underscoring the close relationships within the group.

PK's absence from the White Party and Dorit's expressed concerns also tied into the episode’s theme of marital issues among the housewives and their spouses.

Overall, Kyle and Mauricio’s separation announcement marked a dramatic plot twist after years of their marriage being chronicled on the show.

Denise Richards' appearance

Denise Richards' arrival at the White Party added a unique dynamic to the event. Dressed elegantly, she mingled with the cast, her interactions laced with subtlety and nuance. Notably, her conversation with Dorit Kemsley stood out, where they briefly discussed PK's absence and the ongoing dynamics within the group.

Denise's presence seemed to both blend with the existing atmosphere and subtly challenge it, as she navigated the party with a sense of familiarity and detachment.

Individual storylines and developments

Beyond the central drama surrounding Kyle and Mauricio's separation, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills finale also highlighted individual storylines. Sutton Stracke was shown embracing personal and business pursuits independently, reflecting a narrative of self-discovery.

Erika Jayne's scenes focused on her professional ambition with hints about future music projects, depicting resilience despite challenges. Garcelle Beauvais appeared as both a working mother and an actress, nodding to her recent achievements. These standalone arcs offered a counterpoint to the main relationship drama, underscoring the varied backgrounds of the women.

Final thoughts

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 13 finale encapsulated signature elements. Centered around the extravagant annual White Party event, the episode weaved together luxury, lifestyle, and intimate personal dramas among housewives.