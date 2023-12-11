"I really just want peace": RHOBH's Kyle Richards concerned about daughters amidst alleged separation with Mauricio Umansky

A huge controversy related to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) star Kyle Richards has been afoot after the conclusion of season 13. Richards and her husband, Mauricio Umansky, have been reported to be on the verge of separation, with Richards revealing that she was the one who initially wanted to leave her husband.

However, the controversy regarding Umansky and his Dancing with the Stars co-star Emma Slater has since caused further damage to Richards, who claimed she was heartbroken by the rumors. As things stand, the couple has still not separated officially and is looking to proceed with caution due to their daughters' involvement.

Explaining the difficult time that she has had to undergo due to recent controversies, Richards recently told E! News that she was only looking for peace:

"This sounds cliché, but I really just want peace, I really do. This has been a really rough year going through so many difficult things in my personal life and so much scrutiny."

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky are determined to present a united front to daughters

Kyle and Umansky have been married since 1996 and have a family together. The couple has four daughters: Farrah, Alexia, Sophia, and Portia. The two hope to separate and end recent controversies without affecting the well-being of their children. This is because the media has constantly speculated about their relationship status and continues to question where they stand.

Still, considering the number of years they have known each other and been a family, the two continued to remain friends and were intent on moving past their disagreements.

"Like with most relationships, first and foremost, we're friends. Our relationship, any issues we had it was never fighting. Disagreeing about things was not our issue ever," Kyle told E! News following her December 7 Amazon Live.

Kyle claimed that she and Umansky were intent on ensuring that their separation took place with a lot of compassion and that they were able to present a united front to their kids.

"We know that we are both struggling. So, we're just trying to do it with as much compassion as possible and trying to keep things as normal as possible because three of our four daughters still live at home while we go to therapy and try to work through things," she said.

As things stand, the two are engrossed in ensuring their kids do not feel the effects of their separation.