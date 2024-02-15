RHOBH Season 13, Episode 17: Release Date and timings for all regions

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, aka RHOBH season 13 premiered in October 2023 and has finally reached its finale episode 17, which is due to release on February 21. Finishing 12 successful seasons since its inception in October 2010, RHOBH is a favorite among the other Real Housewives shows.

The Real Housewives franchise became a phenomenon after it released the Real Housewives of Orange County in 2006. The franchise is a host to 12 Real Housewives shows that span several seasons.

The previous episode 16 of RHOBH saw the housewives gathered at Annemarie's glamorous brunch. It also saw things heating up between Kyle and Dorit. The next episode is to show Dorit questioning her marriage as PK does not come back from London. The newest episode is to be released on Bravo, on February 21, Wednesday, at 8 p.m. ET.

RHOBH finale episode 17 of season 13 shows growing tensions in Dorit's marriage

Release Date and Timings for all regions

Apart from Dorit's marriage, the final episode of RHOBH is also to show Sutton's celebration, for which she goes on a shopping spree. Fans would want to catch the most anticipated episode as it releases, and if they're from a different time zone, the below table should cover them.

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Time February 21, 5 p.m. Central Time February 21, 7 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time February 22, 1 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time February 21, 8 p.m. Central European Time February 22, 2 a.m. Australian Eastern Daylight Time February 22, 12 p.m. Eastern European Time February 22, 3 a.m. Indian Standard Time February 22, 6:30 a.m.

For the fans who can't tune into Bravo, the episode will be available to stream on Peacock a day after its release on TV. While the platform doesn't provide a free trial, its plans are cheaper than those of its contemporaries, with a standard plan with ads costing $5.99 and an ad-free version costing $11.99 per month.

The show will also be re-casted on Bravo at different times throughout the week for those who can't catch the episode when it releases on February 21, at 8 p.m. It will also air on the same day at 10:45 p.m., and on February 24, at 5 a.m.

RHOBH season 13 episode 16 recap and what is expected of episode 17

RHOBH episode 16, titled Diamond in the Rough, opened with Erika seeing her therapist regarding her struggles after she filed for divorce from her former husband, Thomas Girardi.

It then followed Sutton going back to riding her horse Santos, then chatting with Kyle regarding her overwhelm after she decided to leave her husband, to which Kyle suggested she see a therapist. The episode then saw Sutton go on a date.

Garcelle was seen standing up for her son's online harassment and recording a video to promote their GoFundMe account dedicated to the cause. Annemarie threw a 'Diamonds and Champagne' brunch, where she hosted diamond jewelry shopping at her house.

The episode saw the mending of friendships between Sutton and Erika, and Annemarie and Crystal. Throughout the episode, Dorit is also seen asking PK to come back from London to be present for Mother's Day. To which PK replied, "You're not my mother," but promised to come back to the US for her and the kids.

However, the official description of the finale episode states that Dorit is left questioning her marriage because PK didn't show up. Now it is for the fans to see if PK returns in time or Dorit comes to a decision. The upcoming episode is also to see its infamous White Party returning in an even bigger way.

After episode 17 of RHOBH, episode 18, or Reunion Part 1, is set to release on February 28 on Bravo at 8 p.m. ET.

