"It's probably the absolute last thing": RHOBH star Erika Jayne talks about her marriage with Tom Girardi

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, RHOBH cast member Erika Jayne discussed her dating life and her marriage to former attorney Tom Girardi. Despite Erika Jayne filing for divorce with Tom back in 2020, their divorce has not yet been finalized.

In spite of the end of her marriage to Tom, with whom she got married back in January 1999, Erika Jayne is still hopeful about finding the love of her life, as she explained in the interview:

"You have to grieve a marriage and you grieve a lot of things. I had a complete change of life, not just a marriage, a sickness of a spouse, and then losing your home, and your money, and all at one time, so grieving that sort of stuff and working through the legal problems is a lot. My heart will always be open. I don't think I'll choose to share my private life on camera."

Besides this, Erika Jayne mentioned why she hasn't been sharing much information on her dating life and if the fact that she is still married to Tom and her divorce hasn't been finalized is affecting her or not. Her comments were as follows:

"Timing is everything. Let me recover. I've got a lot of bills to pay. I've got a lot of things to work out. When and if the time is right. My heart is not closed. I'm OK. I'm social, and I should be. In the order of all of the problems I'm facing, it's probably the absolute last thing. I just don't think about it.”

Tom and Erica encountered many legal battles during the end of their marriage, with Tom caught up in "wire frauds," "bankruptcy cases," and many others. Erica, however, shared how she was unaware of everything until it was revealed publicly.

Now Erika Jayne is ready to focus on herself and move on

In the interview, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member Erika Jayne also mentioned how she is focusing on herself and trying to improve her life. The following was added here:

“The day I filed for divorce and we were legally separated, that was it for me. We are in very different places. I have a lot to clean up and pick up and move on. We all have to do it our own way. Nobody's gonna look out for you but yourself. Even after a two decade-plus marriage, that's what it came down to, looking out for yourself."

In the same interview, Erika Jayne also discussed Kyle Richards' marriage to Mauricio Umansky, as well as her friendship and support for her:

"I am Kyle's friend, and I am going to support her through this separation and whatever they choose to do. I'm a friend, I'm a supporter, whatever she wants to share with me that's her right to do so. I'm not in this marriage and I don't like it when other people pry. You don't know what goes on behind closed doors. Let them work it out."

It is true that Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky seem to be facing some issues, but they say they are working on it and are still married.

Furthermore, fans can watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 13 episode 1 on Bravo featuring Garcelle Beauvais, Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne, Sutton Stracke, Dorit Kemsley, Crystal Kung Minkof, and AnneMarie Wiley. Furthermore, the next episode of the show will be released on November 1, 2023.