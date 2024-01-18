Why are The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans calling Annemarie "garbage"?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 13 aired a brand new episode on Wednesday, January 17, 2024. During the segment, the cast attended a charity gala but Crystal, Sutton, and Annemarie got into a confrontation even before the event began.

Annemarie noted that Sutton lied about her "small esophagus" and implied that she may have an eating disorder while in conversation with Crystal. The RHOBH cast member told Garcelle about the conversation and eventually, Sutton found out about her claims and confronted her. During the confrontation, Annemarie tried to shift blame, which upset fans.

They took to social media to slam the cast member and call her garbage. One person, @eilenslayvidson wrote on X:

"Annamarie is garbage. Crystal has never and would never say Sutton has an eating disorder."

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 13 will return next week with another episode on Bravo.

"Delusional": The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans slam Annemarie for lying

In Wednesday's episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 13, Sutton confronted Annemarie about what she said to Crystal and Garcelle about Sutton's medical condition.

Earlier in the episode, Crystal spoke to Garcelle about Kyle's previous event and the two spoke about Annemarie. Crystal noted that "someone" might have forgotten what the event was about.

The cast member told Garcelle that Annemerie "was implying an eating disorder." Crystal wondered what Annemarie's endgame was and whether she was trying to shame Sutton.

Crystal also pointed out that she previously met Annemarie "many months" ago and at the time, she was an anesthesiologist. However, she told the rest of the Bravo cast she was a nurse.

Later in the episode, when the cast gathered for a charity event, Sutton told Annemarie they needed to talk. She confronted her about her claims and the two got into a screaming match.

Sutton told Annemarie that she "picked the wrong person." Annemarie noted that she wanted to "explain something" to her but Sutton tried to get her attention by saying "Excuse me ma'am" but the latter refused to listen.

"You gotta be careful with the 'No, ma'ams.' This particular 'No ma'am' could, where I'm from, get you smacked," Dorit told the cameras.

Annemarie told Sutton that if she yelled, she would meet her tone. The cast member noted that she didn't yell and Annemarie called her a liar.

Sutton asked her whether it was her third lie, bringing the conversation to Annemarie's "medical opinion" about Sutton's esophagus.

Dorit asked what her first two lies were and Annemarie noted that it was that she could drink. Sutton asked whether she was her doctor, she noted it didn't matter because she was board-certified.

"I have a board-certified doctor, GI, that I've seen. So I know what I have and you said that I made it up," Sutton retaliated.

When Annemarie noted that she didn't say Sutton made it up, Crystal chimed in and said that Annemarie said Sutton lied. Annemarie countered by noting that she said "what she had did not make sense medically." Crystal doubled down on her claims.

"Crystal, you're the one who said that she has an eating disorder," Annemarie shot back.

Crystal was furious by her claims and so were the fans. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 13 fans took to social media to defend Crystal and slam Annemarie for the conflict in Wednesday's episode.

