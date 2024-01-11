Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) season 13 episode 11: Recap and more details explored

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) season 13 episode 11 was released on January 10, 2024, on Bravo at 8 pm ET. The episode, titled A Celebration of Life, saw a string of heart-to-heart conversations and feuds that changed the equations between the cast members.

Notably, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills follows the ebbs and flows of the highly affluent women in Beverly Hills. Seeing them rise through problems with the support of fellow housewives makes the show appealing.

In episode 11, the women reach Ojai to celebrate Annemarie’s birthday. Dorit questioned her marriage during a shocking therapy session which was an amalgamation of emotional admissions and personal revelations. Meanwhile, Kyle hosted an event to celebrate the life of her late best friend.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 13 episode 11: Recap and highlights

Sutton licks Kyle’s toe

At Annemarie’s birthday celebration in Ojai, the ladies play a fun card game. When Crystal reads the first challenge out loud “Licks someone’s toes”, all the housewives erupt in laughter. It appeared as though no one would complete the task, but Sutton stood up, shocking everyone. She licked Kyle’s toes, leaving everyone in disbelief.

If that wasn’t enough, Sutton was also asked to touch her tongue with another housewife and completed that challenge as well. From making their best orgasmic faces to cutting the cake, the ladies had a pleasant time together.

Garcelle’s heart-to-heart with her sons

Upon Jax and Jaid’s return, Garcelle expresses her worries about the time when her sons will leave for college. She tells her sons:

“It just makes me sad. It just makes me feel like what am I gonna do with myself.”

In a confessional of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills episode, Garcelle admits:

“I feel like my window with the boys is so small right now that they’re in the tenth grade. They’re gonna be looking at colleges. It’s gonna be an adjustment. Like I don’t know how am I gonna handle it.”

With giggles and lasagna on the platter, Garcelle also makes a point to have an adult conversation with her boys about s*x:

“I want you to be responsible. No means no. Consent means everybody has to agree. I don’t want to be a grandmother anytime any soon.”

Dorit and PK’s therapist session

Dorit, who was upset with her husband's behaviour, had a session with a therapist to point out where he was falling short. During the session, Dorit said:

“I feel that you don’t quite understand the severity of the PTSD for me and largely impart the surprise element. I tried to tell you and you just had a reaction that was very defensive.”

In a confessional of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills episode, Dorit detailed how PK has gotten harsh with her in the last few years. She elaborated:

“In a marriage, these are the times that truly test your relationships. This particular bad time where I need PK and it’s not the other way around, he’s coming up really short. What I need is for PK to get a grasp of what I’m going through and to want to be there for me. If we can do that together he and I will succeed, if he can’t I don’t know what the future holds.”

The couple spoke about certain triggers and at one point, PK also broke down.

Sutton remembers her late father

Kyle hosted a celebration event in memory of her late best friend Lorene, during which Sutton reflected on the loss of her father, John. For those unaware, the housewife lost him to suicide 21 years ago. Sutton recalled she was supposed to be with him at the time of the unfortunate event.

In a confessional of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills episode, she admitted:

“I now just miss him. I miss that he’s not seeing my children.”

She quickly added:

“No, I also learned this. He is really proud of my children. He is really proud of me because he’s still with us.”

Elsewhere, Annemarie bringing up Sutton’s narrow oesophagus irked Garcelle and Krystal at the event.

In the next episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Erika will be seen practicing dancing in high heels, which she reluctantly signed up for. Sutton will confront Annemarie about her opinions. A heated fight will break out between Annemarie and Krystal.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills episode 12 will air on Wednesday, January 17 at 8 pm ET on Bravo.