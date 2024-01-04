Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) season 13 episode 10: Recap and more details explored

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) season 13 episode 10 aired on January 3, 2024, on Bravo at 8 pm ET. The episode, titled Re-Lentless Erika, saw a series of heart-to-heart conversations and feuds to showcase the equations between the cast members. It also featured an amalgamation of the personal revelations set against the high-flying social circle of Beverly Hills.

The dynamic between Denise and Erika, who have been at odds for a while now, was the focus of the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Meanwhile, it also showed Kim wishing that Kyle and their half-sister Kathy make amends.

Be it a war of words or personal revelations, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills episode brought a series of twists, keeping viewers hooked.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 13 episode 10: Recap

Denise and Erika continued their fight from the previous episode and each of them said hurtful things to the other. However, one of the remarks that escalated the situation was Erika asking Denise if she or her daughter made more on OnlyF*ns. After Denise wondered why Erika felt the need to attack her children, arguments from the past were brought up.

These seemed to indicate that Denise's points were invalid and she seemed to have given in to what Erika was saying. The latter also made it clear that she had nothing to say to her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member.

Crystal and Rob have a talk

Crystal Kung Minkoff and her husband Rob discussed Taco Tuesday and recalled being asked to yell and be accused of not speaking or standing up for herself by the other housewives. Crystal told Rob she had opinions but was extremely distracted to bring them up.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hillls star also admitted having spent all her time comparing her body to others' and believing that she wasn't good enough. She also told Rob that when the other housewives were fighting, she was plagued with negative thoughts about her body.

Kim and Kyle’s heart-to-heart

The episode also showed Kim visiting her sister Kyle's house with crayons and markers. She tried to get Kyle to make amends with their half-sister Kathy, before her daughter Whitney's wedding. Kim wanted the sisters to get along before Whitney's big day.

In a confessional, Kyle explained she wanted all the misunderstanding between them to end, however, it seemed like Kathy's behavior worsened the situation. Kyle contemplated maintaining a relationship with Kathy and noted that she didn't want to be mistreated again. However, Kim didn't agree with her and seemed angry that the sisters had fallen apart after their mother was gone.

The sisters had an emotional conversation that continued in the kitchen when Kim pointed out that the sisters loved each other and could move past any obstacle.

Dorit and Garcelle’s awkward exchange

When Dorit asked Garcelle to explain why she felt triggered at Taco Tuesday, the latter said that it was the racial undertone used against her that made things awkward. Upon hearing that, Dorit apologized to her saying she was sorry if she had offended Garcelle.

“If that offended you in any way, I’m sorry.” Dorit said.

Garcelle then advised Dorit to never use words like aggressive, angry, and attack around black women but Dorit interjected saying

“I want to listen to everything you have to say, but I feel like I need to be able to defend myself.”

Garcelle pointed out exactly why she felt Dorit got into her skin. She noted that Dorit only pretended to listen but all she wanted to do was project purity and get people to tell her she was innocent. Garcelle highlighted that Dorit’s behavioral pattern was what triggered her and even went on to call her a "Karen."

However, Dorit had a response to it and she said that it was a very "serious, dangerous accusation." Dorit tried to justify herself but that didn’t get her anything from Garcelle.

In the next episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the clash between Denise and Erika will have a ripple effect on the group's dynamics. The tension between Dorit and Garcelle also will keep the cast on edge. Meanwhile, viewers will also get a deeper insight into Sutton Stracke's dating venture.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills follows the ebbs and flows of the highly affluent women in Beverly Hills. Seeing them rise through problems with the support of fellow housewives makes the show appealing. New episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills air on Bravo at 8 pm ET.