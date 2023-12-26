The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) season 13 episode 10: Release date and time, what to expect and more

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is the sixth adaptation in The Real Housewives franchise. Starting in 2010, the show is now in its 13th season, thanks to its growing viewership and popularity.

Season 13 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills dropped on Oct. 25, with new episodes releasing every Wednesday. The last episode of RHOBH season 13, episode 9, came out on Dec. 20. So episode 10 was naturally expected to come out on Dec. 27. But the makers of the show, instead, decided to skip one week and release it on Jan. 3.

Bravo, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' official streaming partner, decided to wrap the show's 2023 schedule with the last episode on Dec. 20. It will start its 2024 schedule on Jan. 3; giving the Housewives series a Christmas break.

According to RHOBH's IMDB page, this season will have 20 episodes, so fans can expect 11 more episodes to be released.

More on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills episode 10 release date, time, and what to expect

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 13, episode 10 can be watched on can be watched on Bravo at 8 pm EST.

It can be watched online on Peacock the day after and also on Amazon Prime Video. Here's a list of timings for people in different time zones trying to catch the show when it releases.

With 11 more episodes remaining, the season finale for RHOBH season 13 is going farther than expected. All fans can do is speculate about the storylines.

Sutton Stracke is given major screen time because she gives the content the viewers want. She has become an integral part of the storyline and is here to stay. Sutton has recently opened herself to the idea of dating, hiring a matchmaker, and episode 9 saw her venture out on a date with a gentleman.

Episode 10 is expected to spin around Sutton's dating scene and what the other housewives think of that.

Episode 9 also showed Dorit Kemsley's concern about Kyle Richard's highly speculated relationship with Morgan Wade. Even though they have never claimed to be anything more than friends, Dorit said that she thinks Kyle is moving on from her ex-husband Mauricio because she's gravitating towards Morgan.

Further episodes are expected to shed some light on the nature of their relationship.

In the last episode, Erika Girardi said that she will have to confront Denise Richards at some point, addressing the long rift between them. Episode 10 is expected to show them talk, hopefully for the better.

However, it could also be a full-blown fight, which might also trickle down to a rift in other relationships on the show.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills follows the lives of a small bunch of women living in the highly coveted Beverly Hills area and carrying on with their personal and interpersonal lives.

Seeing the ebbs and flows of these middle-aged highly affluent women's lives and seeing them rise through their problems with the support of their fellow housewives makes the show appealing.