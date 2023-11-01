Kyle Richards reacts on Instagram as fans dress up as her and "best friend" Morgan Wade for Halloween

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars Kyle Richards has only recently had a difficult divorce with Mauricio Umansky, who has since been a regular fixture on the Dancing With The Stars. Richards, who continues to be one of the major characters on Bravo’s RHOBH, was initially said to have been heartbroken after the rumors linking Umansky to Emma Slater, his partner on DWTS.

However, at the same time, she has also recently seen rumors of a potential relationship between her and Morgan Wade swirling on the internet. On Instagram, she recently reacted to an image of two fans who had dressed up as Wade and herself for Halloween, in addition to posting a laughing emoticon on another similar image.

Kyle Richards finds fans dressing up as her and Morgan Wade hilarious

People dressed up as Richards and Wade for Halloween (Images via Kyle Richards/Instagram)

A range of fans have apparently used Halloween to dress up as their favorite stars from RHOBH. Kyle Richards initially responded to a fan image that showed a couple wearing outfits that she and Wade were seen in during a recent episode.

Wade’s mother, Robin Fonville, also joined the trend by dressing up like the Bravo star, with a friend dressed as her daughter.

The woman in the picture wore a white jumpsuit, while her partner wore skinny jeans, a vest, and a backward baseball cap. A fake tattoo sleeve completed the look. However, the two were some of several fans who took inspiration from the pair, with another meme account also showing a Halloween costume pack featuring Richards herself.

The RHOBH star responded to the Instagram post with a laughing emoji. The overall pack came with a black tank top, a cowboy hat, and a pair of black ripped jeans that Richards herself has been seen wearing in the past. The pack also came with silver boots and five tattoo stickers, along with a song by Morgan Wade.

Kyle Richards hits back at rumors regarding Morgan Wade

While Richards was, in her own words, affected after Umansky seemed to quickly move on, she has also said recently that she does not want to rekindle romance with her ex. This has led to consistent rumors about a relationship with Morgan Wade, who is a country singer.

The two have grown close to each other in recent months and continue to be close friends. During a recent appearance on the Watch What Happens Live channel, Kyle Richards even called Morgan one of her absolutely “best, best friends” in the world.

She claimed that the relationship between the two continues to be plutonic, with no deeper connection. While they have become close friends in the aftermath of Richards’ separation from Umansky, the two are merely friends and castmates and will not be entering a relationship anytime soon.

They have been noticed to have been spending a lot of time together, and Richards was also recently a part of Wade’s music video for the song Fall in Love with Me.

"We're friend. The Internet's a dumb place. We're all very close I met [Wade] through Instagram. When we met [in person] the first time, [Mellencamp and I] went together. And then we started a group chat. When I see these things [online], I'm like, if she didn't have all those tattoos, people would not say tha I'm with my friends all the time. They don't pay attention [to that]. Although they did say that about us, too. We were accused of this as well."

Hence, the podcast appearance saw Kyle Richards speak in detail about the allegations. She stuck to her previous guns, claiming that Wade was by no means her only friend that she spent so much time with on a regular basis.