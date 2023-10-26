How many children does Kyle Richards share with Mauricio Umansky? RHOBH star shares sentiments over ex-husband’s viral photos

Following their split after 27 years of marriage, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards's ex-spouse, Mauricio Umansky, was linked to extramarital romance rumors.

In a recent interview with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live, Kyle Richards revealed her love for Mauricio Umansky. She also revealed that she was "taken aback" by the recent images of her divorced spouse clasping hands with Emma Slater, his partner on Dancing with the Stars.

Richards and 53-year-old Umansky met In 1994 and got married in January 1996, as per PEOPLE. The two share three daughters: Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15, in addition to Farrah Brittany nee Aldjufrie, 34, from Kyle's first marriage to Guraish Aldjufrie.

Kyle Richards shares four daughters in total with Mauricio Umansky

On October 25, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards appeared on Watch What Happens Live and didn't hold back. Particularly after Andy Cohen directly inquired about her feelings on the latest photos showing Mauricio Umanksy and his pro partner Emma Slater touching hands.

Kyle remarked,

"I was taken aback. It was somewhat difficult to see. It made me feel bad."

She then went on to confirm to Cohen that the pictures had disturbed her.

“Yeah that was, I mean, yes, that hurt my feelings. I love him very much, and we are amicable, but that really did hurt me.”

Even while Kyle continued to express her doubts about whether the two were truly developing a romantic relationship, she did offer her viewpoint. She said,

"I don't know if anything has happened yet. But obviously there's something there and listen, I love him very much, and we are amicable, but that really did hurt me."

According to PEOPLE, Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky have four children together, Farrah, Alexia, Sophia, and Portia, in just 27 years of marriage. Farrah Brittany Aldjufrie, Richards' eldest daughter, whom she had with his ex, Guraish Aldjufrie, was born when Richards was just 19 years old. Moreover, in the show, she has also talked about the challenges of being a young mother.

Born on June 18, 1996, Alexia Simone is Richards' eldest daughter with Umansky. According to Alexia's online profile at The Agency, she studied marketing communication at Emerson College and graduated in 2018. She is an agent under The Agency and the lead in the TV series Buying Beverly Hills, which has been renewed for a second season.

On January 18, 2000, Kyle Richards' second child with Umansky, Sophia Kylie, was born. Sophia's family traveled to Washington, D.C., to celebrate her graduation from George Washington University in 2022. Richards shared a picture of Sophia on Instagram, complete with a cap and gown, and said,

"I love you so much & am so proud of you every day. But today my heart was bursting with pride."

When RHOBH premiered in 2010, Portia was only a toddler, born on March 1, 2008. Portia, the youngest of Richards and Umansky's daughters, is carrying on her mother's acting career. In a 2018 interview, Richards said that Portia was the only one who showed interest in acting and that it was strange for her to bring her to the auditions, as reported by Page Six.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 13 debuted on the night of October 25, 2023. Ahead of Kyle Richards' visit to WWHL, she returned as a key cast member on the show. The season will focus on her marriage.

Meanwhile, E! News has reached out to Mauricio's representatives for comments, but they are still waiting to hear back from them.