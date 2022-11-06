"Farrah has talent": Why are fans impressed by the Buying Beverly Hills star?

Buying Beverly Hills is now available to stream on Netflix. The series features Mauricio Umansky, whose wife is reality TV star Kyle Richards from RHOBH (Real Housewives of Beverly Hills).

Mauricio is the founder and CEO of The Agency, one of the biggest real estate companies with offices worldwide. On the show, he is joined by his step-daughter Farrah Brittany and daughter Alexia Umansky.

Although the series recently premiered, Farrah Brittany has already emerged as a fan-favorite. Farrah is a founder and agent at The Agency. She currently holds the record for selling the highest number of homes in the country that cost above $20 million dollars.

Ka @Monika5372 Nepotism at its finest except Farrah has talent #BuyingBeverlyHills Nepotism at its finest except Farrah has talent #BuyingBeverlyHills

Farrah's hard work and efforts don't go unnoticed by Mauricio either, who, in the show's finale, revealed that she was gearing up to be the next CEO.

Fans laud Farrah Brittany and claim she is a "boss" in Buying Beverly Hills, season 1

Apart from Farrah's impeccable work ethic, fans also appreciate her for being a good sister to Alexia and having her back when needed. When The Agency started, Farrah was the Director of Client Relations, but in 2011, she became an agent, and has since sold several multi-million-dollar properties in Beverly Hills.

Taking to Twitter, fans applauded Farrah for standing up for her sister Alexia when Melissa spoke about the latter behind her back. Many also added that was the most likeable character on the show.

Charlene M @chika1sg0lden I don’t care for the personalities on this show tho. I only like Farrah. It just doesn’t have the magic of #SellingSunset I can’t describe it #BuyingBeverlyHills I don’t care for the personalities on this show tho. I only like Farrah. It just doesn’t have the magic of #SellingSunset I can’t describe it #BuyingBeverlyHills https://t.co/QAS6nnDcpa

Ms Keshia @luv2hvefun Farrah is clearly not like her mom… she was quick to stand up for her sister with Melissa.. #BuyingBeverlyHills Farrah is clearly not like her mom… she was quick to stand up for her sister with Melissa.. #BuyingBeverlyHills

Oscar Angrisani 🍎🔮 @BIGFATASSSH

Farrah is DO HOT 🥵🥵🥵!

She’s not only hot. She’s gorgeous, she’s fierce, smart, witty and she’s also wittingly funny! Best character. Obviously. Buying Beverly Hills first impressions:Farrah is DO HOT 🥵🥵🥵!She’s not only hot. She’s gorgeous, she’s fierce, smart, witty and she’s also wittingly funny! Best character. Obviously. #BuyingBeverlyHills Buying Beverly Hills first impressions: Farrah is DO HOT 🥵🥵🥵!She’s not only hot. She’s gorgeous, she’s fierce, smart, witty and she’s also wittingly funny! Best character. Obviously. #BuyingBeverlyHills 💎 https://t.co/yaJCFmak24

Who TF Knows @WTFKEmilyRose I already lived for Farrah, but now I live breathe and die Farrah Brittany. She is the moment. #BuyingBeverlyHills I already lived for Farrah, but now I live breathe and die Farrah Brittany. She is the moment. #BuyingBeverlyHills

Thato @thatoismyname_



She’s rooting for Alexia but she has to ask the hard questions because she wants Alexia to work hard and do well.

#BuyingBeverlyHills twitter.com/groovyskyee/st… 🌩 @groovyskyee

Alexia - cry baby, textbook nepotism baby. go study and stop complaining

Ben - bitter old bitch, messyboots gossip

Farrah - jealous of her sister’s relationship with their dad, power hungry

Melissa- social climbing 100% 4 episodes in, impressions on #BuyingBeverlyHills so far:Alexia - cry baby, textbook nepotism baby. go study and stop complainingBen - bitter old bitch, messyboots gossipFarrah - jealous of her sister’s relationship with their dad, power hungryMelissa- social climbing 100% 4 episodes in, impressions on #BuyingBeverlyHills so far: Alexia - cry baby, textbook nepotism baby. go study and stop complaining Ben - bitter old bitch, messyboots gossip Farrah - jealous of her sister’s relationship with their dad, power hungryMelissa- social climbing 100% Farrah is not jealous. I’m really not happy with some of the editing when it comes to Farrah. Love and kindness flows from Farrah.She’s rooting for Alexia but she has to ask the hard questions because she wants Alexia to work hard and do well. Farrah is not jealous. I’m really not happy with some of the editing when it comes to Farrah. Love and kindness flows from Farrah.She’s rooting for Alexia but she has to ask the hard questions because she wants Alexia to work hard and do well.#BuyingBeverlyHills twitter.com/groovyskyee/st…

Thato @thatoismyname_ Farrah stood up for Alexia when she was being graded poorly behind her back but also questioned Mauricio regarding Alexia being ready for a big listing. That doesn’t make her a jealous sister, it makes her a sister who has her best interests at heart. #BuyingBeverlyHills Farrah stood up for Alexia when she was being graded poorly behind her back but also questioned Mauricio regarding Alexia being ready for a big listing. That doesn’t make her a jealous sister, it makes her a sister who has her best interests at heart. #BuyingBeverlyHills

Here's more information on what happened in Buying Beverly Hills:

Although Farrah and Mauricio get into a small disagreement during the series, things turn out fine in the end. When Mauricio talks about Farrah taking over the company in the future, she tells him that she doesn't want to manage people.

This upsets Mauricio, who then explains to Farrah that she would never become the CEO of The Agency if she wasn't willing to handle people. However, the duo eventually resolve things, and during a celebration in the final episode, Mauricio reveals that Farrah was working towards being the next CEO of The Agency.

The big reveal delighted Farrah, and during her confessional, she can be heard saying:

"When Mauricio calls me the next CEO of The Agency, it's a little confirmation that my efforts don't go unnoticed. And that he is acknowledging that this is something I'm capable of doing."

Farrah also gets engaged to her long-term boyfriend Alex in Buying Beverly Hills, making it a fitting end to the first season of the show.

