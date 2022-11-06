"Farrah has talent": Why are fans impressed by the Buying Beverly Hills star?

Buying Beverly Hills is now available to stream on Netflix. The series features Mauricio Umansky, whose wife is reality TV star Kyle Richards from RHOBH (Real Housewives of Beverly Hills).
Mauricio is the founder and CEO of The Agency, one of the biggest real estate companies with offices worldwide. On the show, he is joined by his step-daughter Farrah Brittany and daughter Alexia Umansky.
Although the series recently premiered, Farrah Brittany has already emerged as a fan-favorite. Farrah is a founder and agent at The Agency. She currently holds the record for selling the highest number of homes in the country that cost above $20 million dollars.
Farrah's hard work and efforts don't go unnoticed by Mauricio either, who, in the show's finale, revealed that she was gearing up to be the next CEO.
Fans laud Farrah Brittany and claim she is a "boss" in Buying Beverly Hills, season 1
Apart from Farrah's impeccable work ethic, fans also appreciate her for being a good sister to Alexia and having her back when needed. When The Agency started, Farrah was the Director of Client Relations, but in 2011, she became an agent, and has since sold several multi-million-dollar properties in Beverly Hills.
Taking to Twitter, fans applauded Farrah for standing up for her sister Alexia when Melissa spoke about the latter behind her back. Many also added that was the most likeable character on the show.
Here's more information on what happened in Buying Beverly Hills:
Although Farrah and Mauricio get into a small disagreement during the series, things turn out fine in the end. When Mauricio talks about Farrah taking over the company in the future, she tells him that she doesn't want to manage people.
This upsets Mauricio, who then explains to Farrah that she would never become the CEO of The Agency if she wasn't willing to handle people. However, the duo eventually resolve things, and during a celebration in the final episode, Mauricio reveals that Farrah was working towards being the next CEO of The Agency.
The big reveal delighted Farrah, and during her confessional, she can be heard saying:
"When Mauricio calls me the next CEO of The Agency, it's a little confirmation that my efforts don't go unnoticed. And that he is acknowledging that this is something I'm capable of doing."
Farrah also gets engaged to her long-term boyfriend Alex in Buying Beverly Hills, making it a fitting end to the first season of the show.
Buying Beverly Hills is now available to stream only on Netflix.